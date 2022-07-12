Museum of Illusions Orlando wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — Exhibits that trick your eyes, but no illusions when it comes to reviews. Museum of Illusions Orlando recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from guests around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Museum of Illusions Orlando stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences…and illusions, to travelers.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Tripadvisor for this award,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing director. “To be included in the top 10% of attractions worldwide based on our visitors’ reviews, shows that our guests are enjoying themselves and the museum is providing a memorable experience.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind throughout more than 50 engaging exhibits.

Guests can multiply themselves in the Infinity Room, become as big as a giant or small as an ant in the Ames Room, create colorful shadows in the Color Room, and turn upside down in the Reversed Room. Commemorate your trip with endless photo opportunities. Friends and family will be left scratching their heads as they view impossible pictures!

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando/ #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

