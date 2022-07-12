Global Sales Of hams market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 3% By 2030|Fact.MR Study

Hams Market By Form (Fresh / Chilled, Frozen), By Process (Air Dried Cured Hams, Smoked Hams), By Buyer (Food Processor & Manufacturers, HoReCa Sector, Residential Buyers), By Sales Channel, By Region – Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

The global hams market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 2.3% during the period (2014-2019) and is further projected to create a valuation of about US$ 47 Bn by 2030. The global hams market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

  • Wessex Country Gammons Ltd
  • The Bacon Barn Hams
  • Glen Aine Food Ltd
  • Honey Glazed Ham Co. Ltd.
  • Vulcano Schinkenmanufaktur GmbH & Co KG
  • Kitto’s of Devon Ltd

Prominent Key Players Of The Hams Market Survey Report:

Hams Market: Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of hams market on the basis of form, process, buyer, sales channel across eight regions.

  • By Form :

    • Fresh / Chilled
    • Frozen
  • By Process :
    • Air Dried Cured Hams
    • Smoked Hams
  • By Buyer :
    • Food Processor & Manufacturers
    • HoReCa Sector
    • Residential Buyers
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Supermarket/Hypermarket
    • Independent Retailers
    • Convenience Stores
    • Specialist Retailers
    • Online Retailers
  • By Regions :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • South East Asia
    • India
    • Oceania
    • MEA

