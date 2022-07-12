BBQ Charcoal Market To Expand 1.6x From 2021 to 2031

A recently published study by Fact.MR concludes that the market for BBQ charcoal is expected to clock a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period. As per the report, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of the aforementioned decade. Opportunities are likely to abound in the domain of sustainable and eco-friendly BBQ charcoal products.

Historically, sales of BBQ charcoal surged at a CAGR of approximately 4% from 2016-2020. At the end of the said historical period, the market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn. Prospects further widened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with estimates projecting a 71% surge in food consumption across outdoor-like settings across houses of consumers.

Introduction of new flavors and additives that enhance the taste of barbequed food has influenced early adopters to experiment with their cooking using BBQ charcoal. Furthermore, frequency of barbeque cooking competitions is increasing, as the youth population is increasingly involved in camping and outings. Retail sales channel is seen to drive additional revenue through household consumption, due to increased availability of BBQ charcoal through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2153

BBQ Charcoal Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the BBQ charcoal market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering BBQ charcoal.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the BBQ charcoal market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the BBQ charcoal market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are reliant on constantly offering new product lines so as to consolidate their footing in the global market. Offering BBQ charcoal with minimum emissions is the cornerstone for several manufacturers. Additionally, capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions and collaborations are also relied upon.

In May 2019, Oxford Charcoal Company to exhibit its Biochar and Agri-tech grade products at the BBC Gardeners World Live show, co-hosted with the BBC Good Food Show Summer- one of UKs largest gardening shows

Also, Kingsford Products Company has introduced its own range of Hardwood Pellets, manufactured from all-natural, pure flavor hardwoods devoid of any fillers, binders or preservatives, available five flavors- classic, signature, hickory, maple and cherry

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2153

Key Segments Covered

Form Briquettes BBQ Charcoal Lump Wood BBQ Charcoal Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores

Sales Channel Direct BBQ Charcoal Sales Retail BBQ Charcoal Sales:

End User BBQ Charcoal for Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HoReCa) BBQ Charcoal for Households

Source BBQ Charcoal made from Agricultural Waste BBQ Charcoal made from Coconut Shells BBQ Charcoal made from Nutshells BBQ Charcoal made from Hardwood BBQ Charcoal made from Bamboo



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

BBQ Charcoal Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of BBQ Charcoal and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of BBQ Charcoal and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 BBQ Charcoal Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels BBQ Charcoal Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on BBQ Charcoal Systems: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2153

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com