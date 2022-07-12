Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2021 – 2031

The global aerospace industry reached a value of around US$ 350 Bn in 2019. Increased demand for air travel, change in social behaviour, and low interest rates are major factors pushing growth of the aerospace and defence industry, globally, which, in turn, increases the requirement of fiber optic gyroscopes. Demand for fiber optic gyroscopes from sectors such as automotive, transportation & logistics, and robotics is also increasing across the globe. Anticipated shifts in commodity & resource costs is a major economic factor in this market, which is expected to have a vital impact on market growth.

At present, North America holds the largest revenue share in the global fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) industry, owing to the well-established aerospace and defence industry in the region since decades. Three of the top manufacturers of fiber optic gyroscopes, i.e. Honeywell International Inc., Emcore Corporation, and KVH Industries are headquartered in the U.S.

As per the revised report published by Fact.MR, the fiber optic gyroscope market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 920 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Winning Strategy

Sales of inertial navigation systems are growing fast, as these systems are commercial off-the-shelf navigation and control solutions, finding application in many fields. To utilise the demand gap, key manufacturers of fiber optic gyroscopes are excessively spending on R&D to improve the functionality of their products.

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market by Category:

Sensing Axis

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

Device

Gyrocompasses

Inertial Measurement Units

Inertial Navigation Systems

Others

Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Robotics

Mining

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Other Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

