Global Market For Liquid Flux Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

Increasing electrification of vehicles and the inevitable shift towards remote monitoring and automation are driving a majority of end-use industries to integrate electronics into their operations. This is driving the market for liquid flux, which finds application in the SMT assembly of electronics. Additionally, advent of 5G infrastructure and changing consumer preference towards purchasing advanced electronics products are indirectly providing a boost to market growth. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the global liquid flux market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

South Asia & Oceania currently account for a majority of the liquid flux being consumed, followed by East Asia. This is due to the fact that a large number of electronics manufacturers have set up their bases in these regions, especially Taiwan and Vietnam. Emergence of newer electronics manufacturing clusters in developing countries such as India is projected to give impetus to market growth over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered of Market

By Base Water-based Liquid Flux Alcohol-based Liquid Flux Rosin Containing Rosin Free

By Flux No Clean Liquid Flux Water Soluble Liquid Flux

By Application Liquid Flux for SMT Assemblies Selective Soldering Wave Soldering Liquid Flux for Semiconductor Packaging Liquid Flux for Rework Others

By End-use Industry Automotive Aerospace & Defense Electronics & Communication Recycling Others

By Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of World



Key Questions Answered in Report

How will the market expand until 2031?Fact.MR projects the global market to register a CAGR worth over 7% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. High demand for integrated electronics and emergence of newer electronics manufacturing clusters in addition to existing ones are driving the market forward.

Which is the most prominent growth engine for this industry?As per Fact.MR’s projections, Taiwan is expected to pivot expansion, attributed to the already established electronics manufacturing cluster, which is looking boldly towards maintaining its dominance in the global electronics manufacturing market, in turn, furthering liquid flux demand growth.

What technological breakthrough dominates the market?In recent years, there is growing consensus in the industry for the convergence of IT/OT. Companies are now moving towards AI and automating industries with the help of advanced electronics to provide consumers with advanced products.

Who are the prominent liquid flux manufacturers?Prominent liquid flux providers include AIM Solder, Alpha Assembly Solutions, Canfield technologies, Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Indium Corporation, Kester, MG Chemicals, The Harris Product Group, Savolite, Stannol, and Warton Metals Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The liquid flux market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

No clean liquid flux captures a major chunk equivalent to two-third of the global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 112 Mn by 2031.

Among the base types, alcohol-based liquid flux accounted for maximum demand as of 2020, and is set to further gain around 279 BPS in its market share over the next ten years.

Among the applications, SMT assembly application will account for the highest consumption of liquid flux during the forecast period, and create and absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 100 Mn by 2031.

Among the end-use industries, electronics & communication has been the fastest growing, owing to increased electronics manufacturing in the past decade, and the segment is expected to grow 2X in market value by 2031.

Among the regions considered, South Asia & Oceania is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 94 Mn over the decade.

Initially, the onset of COVID-19 hurt market growth, which resulted in a growth rate of -2.7% in 2020. However, growth rate projections for 20201 are 4.4%.

The market in China is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 9% through 2031, with Taiwan slated at 10.5%.

Value sales of liquid flux are set to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% in India over the next ten years.

