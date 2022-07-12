Sales Scenario Of Global Airfield Ground Lighting Market To Remain Incremental Through 2031 : Fact.MR

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Airfield Ground Lighting market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Airfield Ground Lighting market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Airfield Ground Lighting market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Airfield Ground Lighting across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Airfield Ground Lighting market report.

Sales of airfield ground lighting have witnessed a growth rate of above 6% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from commercial airports, heliports on the back of exponentially rising airport infrastructure, and increasing air travel frequency across the globe. Demand is also surging with rising infrastructure investments and development of new runways on existing airports across regions.

Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to enhance airport infrastructure by 2030, worldwide. With this comes the increasing need of efficient airfield ground lighting to enhance airport infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for airfield ground lighting manufacturers to enhance their product offerings and shift their focus more towards sustainable solar-based LED airfield ground lights. While air travel plunged, it provided a fruitful opportunity for most airports to carry out maintenance and replacement of airport ground lighting in the meantime.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global airfield ground lighting market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for airfield ground lighting is anticipated to add 3X value by 2031.

Airfield ground lighting for military airports is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 310 Mn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 11% over the next ten years.

Halogen airfield ground lighting is projected to exhibit a lower growth rate of close to 4% CAGR, while LED lights are projected to add 3.5X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to expand at 11.5% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 320 Mn by 2031, owing to higher infrastructure investments for airport construction, increased air traffic, and growing volume of air cargo from developing nations across the region.

By category, CAT – III (HIRL) airfield ground lighting is poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing airport safety regulations and development of airport infrastructure with advanced visual systems. The CAT – III (HIRL) segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is projected to expand at CAGRs of close to 12% each, while that in China at well over 12%, through 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the growth rate for 2022 being a dismal -4.5%. However, with things opening up, 2022’s growth rate is expected to be 105%.

“Advent of LED airfield ground lighting has transformed airport runways, enabling long-term business developments for manufacturers” says a Fact.MR analyst

Collaborative Approach and Product Modification by Key Players

Prominent players in the market such as ADB Safegate, TKH Group, and Flash Technology have created a synergy in the demand and supply equation with airport infrastructure developers. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply chain of airfield ground lighting, set by relative demand from upcoming airport projects and replacement of halogens lights with advanced LED lighting systems.

Key players consider innovation and product modification to be their core competency. Market leader ADB Safegate has been at the forefront of developing LED lighting systems integrated with IoT and solar power.

For instance, in 2022, ADB Safe Gate launched a new product – LED Runway Identification Light (REIL), whose function is to provide visual indications to pilots on runways during the period of approach, particularly in harsh weather conditions and low visibility operations.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airfield ground lighting market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2031. The study discloses essential insights on the basis of light type and application (approach and side row lights, runway and taxiway lights, precision approach path indicator (PAPI), FATO lights, and TLOF lights), light source (LED lights and halogen lights), use case (commercial passenger and cargo airports, military airports, and heliports), and category (CAT – I (LIRL), CAT – II (MIRL), and CAT – III (HIRL)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

