Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Polyurethane Dispersion sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the next ten years. Leather finishing applications are projected to contribute the highest to market revenue â€“ US$ 1.2 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

The global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the next ten years. Leather finishing applications are projected to contribute the highest to market revenue — US$ 1.2 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Polyurethane Dispersion market, including vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Polyurethane Dispersion, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyurethane Dispersion Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Component Water-based Polyurethane Dispersion Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersion

By Application Polyurethane Dispersion in Paints and Coatings Polyurethane Dispersion in Adhesives and Sealants Polyurethane Dispersion in Leather Finishing Polyurethane Dispersion in Textile Finishing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on expanding their manufacturing capabilities, more towards water-based polyurethane dispersion solutions. Some of the key developments are:

In January 2020, BASF announced investment in its polyurethane dispersion business in Europe. This investment will increase the companyâ€™s water-based PUD manufacturing capacity by 30%.

In February 2021, Covestro revealed its plans for a new production facility for polyurethane dispersion in Shanghai, China. The company has scheduled the completion of this plant by 2024. With this investment plan, Covestro has also outlined its belief that over the coming years, customers will rely on replacing solvent-based products with water-based solutions.Â Â Â Â Â

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing polyurethane dispersion have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, South Asia and East Asia together accounted for over 50% revenue of the global polyurethane dispersion market.

The market in South Asia is estimated to grow nearly threefold from 2021 to 2031.

Water-based polyurethane dispersion accounts for over 55% of the global market revenue.

The market is expected to generate over US$ 1.2 Bn revenue from leather finishing applications.

The global market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BASF, Bayer, The Dow Chemical Company, Alberdingk Boley, and Covestro account for a majority of the market share.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Polyurethane Dispersion Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyurethane Dispersion market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyurethane Dispersion market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Polyurethane Dispersion Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Polyurethane Dispersion Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Polyurethane Dispersion Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Polyurethane Dispersion: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Polyurethane Dispersion sales.

More Valuable Insights on Polyurethane Dispersion Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria through 2019 and beyond.

