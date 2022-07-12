Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Market To Rise At 7.5% CAGR From 2021 to 2031.

The global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection systems market hit a US$ 36 Mn valuation in 2020, and is poised to reflect a promising growth rate through the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Airport runway FOD detection system sales are increasingly driven by growth in civilian aircraft fleets. The global market is likely to register steady resurgence in growth in 2021 over 2020, as restrictions due the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually relaxed. The market outlook remains largely steady over the coming years, and is set to register a 7.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

With major investments being made in terms of ground infrastructure development in the global aviation industry, large-scale construction of civilian airports has also risen strongly. This, in turn, has increased challenges in terms of safety assurance for all civilian and military flights. Foreign object debris is a key factor that aviation security workers need to consider carefully, owing to relevant threats associated to aircraft operations, making FOD detection systems a key priority for ground operations. Leading players in the industry are increasingly pushing to target countries with a focus on major government projects. Strategic collaborations with airport authorities and the defense sector will hold importance.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1897

Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market: Report Scope:

A new market study published by Fact.MR on the global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection systems market provides readers with an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends, along with comprehensive data on the structure of the market. The report also provides information on the growth of the airport runway foreign object debris detection systems market for the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Major indicators of growth, including value chain and Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, in addition to compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and supply chain analysis, have been covered in the market study. The data allows readers better comprehension of the prospects of the airport runway FOD detection systems market through the forecast period.

The report can prove to be very relevant for key stakeholders in the airport runway FOD detection systems industry, including suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors, aiding them in the development of informed strategies to take advantage of the trends in the market space. Stakeholders in the airport runway foreign object debris detection systems market – investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, can make use of the data presented in the Fact.MR study. The study also covers key statistics on the economic factors that shape the development of the airport runway FOD detection systems market. It also gives actionable data on the potential of future trends in the airport runway FOD detection systems market. Also, small-scale players and new entrants in the industry can leverage the information given in the report, to support informed business decisions gaining traction in the market.

Product Development and Collaborations Key to Rise:

Major players in the airport runway foreign object debris detection systems market include The Stratech Group Ltd., Moog Inc., Xsight Systems Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, Pavemetric Systems Inc., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A., ArgosAI Technology, and Arither. Strategic collaborations and product launches are major strategies for market players.

In March 2020, the United States Navy unveiled a patent-pending Automated FOD Detection System, which would use UAVs set up with cameras to provide real-time images of runway surfaces during inspection sweeps.

In July 2020, Xsight Systems collaborated with Bayanat Engineering of Qatar to deploy RunWize™ FOD Detection Solution at the Hamad International Airport, which will provide real-time, automated runway safety solutions with AI-based image and radar processing algorithms.

In April 2020, researchers from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) displayed a new high-precision foreign object debris detection systems to strengthen operational safety parameters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which will be capable of detecting 3 cm objects at a range of 500 m.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1897

Key Segments Analysis:

Component Hardware Stationary Mobile Services Installation Support & Maintenance Training & Certification

End-use Industry Civil Military

Region Americas (U.S., Rest of Americas) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Greater China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of MEA)



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Systems: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1897

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com