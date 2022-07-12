Automotive Switches Market Is slated to expand at around 8.7% CAGR from 2021-2031.

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global automotive switches market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing US$ 36 Bn by the end of the said assessment period. By 2021, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 15.5 Bn, with applications across passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increasing.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced a CAGR of 7%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects declined significantly, attributed to a global contraction in automotive manufacturing operations. Some of its effects have spilt over to the present fiscal, with countries such as India experiencing a 3% decline in auto component revenues. However, this is expected to be offset, as new vehicle registrations and resumption of manufacturing facilities continue to take place.

The increasing focus of automotive manufactures in providing premium auto parts with lower repair and maintenance requirements is foreseen to bolster the growth of sales of automotive switches through OEMs. Moreover, the surging popularity of electric vehicles is also anticipated to widen sales prospects for these switches across the forecast period. As per Fact.MR, the market will more than double until 2031.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1911

Automotive Switches Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automotive switches market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering automotive switches.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the automotive switches market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the automotive switches market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base.

In August 2021, TOKAI RIKA Co., Ltd. announced the development of a fingerprint-authentication start switch to help boost vehicle anti-theft performance. A first for Japanese cars, this switch will be used by the new Toyota Land Cruiser that was launched in August 2021

In April 2021, Autoliv, Inc. and Mersen, announced a joint collaboration to develop devices that will help make electric vehicles safer. The collaboration will produce disconnect devices that utilize Autoliv’s proven pyrotechnical safety switch (“Pyroswitch”) technology and Mersen’s fuse hybridization concepts, to create affordable devices that can disconnect up to 1000-volt power source in milliseconds, before dangerous arcing can occur.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1911

Key Segments Covered

Vehicle Automotive Switches for Passenger Cars Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV Automotive Switches for Light Commercial vehicles Automotive Switches for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Automotive Switches for Electric Vehicles Automotive Switches for Tractors Automotive Switches for Forklifts Automotive Switches for Two Wheelers Conventional Electric

Switch Automotive Interior Control Switches AC Switch Assembly Light Module/Switches Multifunctional Switches Overhead Console Switch Multimedia Switch assembly Steering Switch Assembly Seat Control Switches Seat Heater Switches Automotive Access Management Switches Power Window Switch Assembly Side Window Switches Door Light Switches Ignition Switches Powerlift Gate Switches Sun Roof Switches Back Carrier Switches Automotive Powertrains & Other Switches Reverse Light Switches Brake Light Switches Automatic Gear Control Switches Automatic Reverse Parking Brake Switches Hand Brake Switches Fork Lifting Switch Module

Sales Channel Automotive Switches Sales via OEMs Automotive Switches Sales via Aftermarket



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Switches Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Switches and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Switches and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Switches Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Switches Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Switches Systems: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1911

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com