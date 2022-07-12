Demand For Glass Filled Nylon Market Is Forecast To Surpass A Valuation Of Us$ 18.3 Billion By 2032

The global glass filled nylon market is estimated at US$ 9.5 billion currently, and is forecast to surpass a valuation of US$ 18.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a high CAGR of 6.9% over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Glass Filled Nylon Market Survey Report:

BASF SE

Asahi kasei corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Lanxess

Celanese corporation

Ashley Polymers, Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Ensinger

Royal DSM N.V.

Arkema

SABIC

Evonik Industries

Ascend Performance Materials

Segmentation of Glass-filled Nylon Industry Research

Glass-filled Nylon Market by Type : Glass-Filled Polyamide 6 Glass-Filled Polyamide 66 Other Types

Glass-filled Nylon Market by End Use : Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Other End Uses

Glass-filled Nylon Market by Region : North America Glass-filled Nylon Market Latin America Glass-filled Nylon Market Europe Glass-filled Nylon Market East Asia Glass-filled Nylon Market South Asia & Oceania Glass-filled Nylon Market MEA Glass-filled Nylon Market



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

