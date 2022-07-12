Demand For Automotive Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Is Projected To Increase At A Stellar CAGR Of 19.5% Over The 2031

Automotive LiDAR Market Analysis By Technology (Solid-state LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Location (Roofs & Upper Pillars, Headlights & Taillights, Bumpers & Grills), By Image Projection (2D, 3D), By Range Type (Short & Mid-range, Long range), By Vehicle Type, By Application & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The global automotive LiDAR market was worth US$ 430 million in 2020, and is anticipated to surge to a market valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2031.

This huge jump is because demand for automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 19.5% over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive LiDAR Market Survey Report:

  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • TetraVue
  • XenomatiX N.V.
  • Luminar Technologies Inc.
  • LeddarTech Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Velodyne LIDAR Inc.
  • Valeo SA
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Key Segments Covered in Automotive LiDAR Industry Research

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Technology :

    • Solid-state LiDAR
    • Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Location :

    • Roofs & Upper Pillars
    • Headlights & Taillights
    • Bumpers & Grills

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Image Projection :

    • 2D Automotive LiDAR
    • 3D Automotive LiDAR

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Range Type :

    • Short & Mid-range Automotive LiDAR
    • Long range Automotive LiDAR

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Vehicle Type :

    • IC Engine Vehicles
    • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
    • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
    • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Application :

    • Semi-autonomous
    • Autonomous

  • Automotive LiDAR Market by Region :

    • North America Automotive LiDAR Market
    • Latin America Automotive LiDAR Market
    • Europe Automotive LiDAR Market
    • East Asia Automotive LiDAR Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Automotive LiDAR Market
    • MEA Automotive LiDAR Market

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

