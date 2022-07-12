Demand For Automotive Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Is Projected To Increase At A Stellar CAGR Of 19.5% Over The 2031

The global automotive LiDAR market was worth US$ 430 million in 2020, and is anticipated to surge to a market valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2031.

This huge jump is because demand for automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 19.5% over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive LiDAR Market Survey Report:

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors

TetraVue

XenomatiX N.V.

Luminar Technologies Inc.

LeddarTech Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Velodyne LIDAR Inc.

Valeo SA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Key Segments Covered in Automotive LiDAR Industry Research

Automotive LiDAR Market by Technology : Solid-state LiDAR Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Automotive LiDAR Market by Location : Roofs & Upper Pillars Headlights & Taillights Bumpers & Grills

Automotive LiDAR Market by Image Projection : 2D Automotive LiDAR 3D Automotive LiDAR

Automotive LiDAR Market by Range Type : Short & Mid-range Automotive LiDAR Long range Automotive LiDAR

Automotive LiDAR Market by Vehicle Type : IC Engine Vehicles Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Automotive LiDAR Market by Application : Semi-autonomous Autonomous

Automotive LiDAR Market by Region : North America Automotive LiDAR Market Latin America Automotive LiDAR Market Europe Automotive LiDAR Market East Asia Automotive LiDAR Market South Asia & Oceania Automotive LiDAR Market MEA Automotive LiDAR Market



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive LiDAR Market report provide to the readers?

Automotive LiDAR fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive LiDAR player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive LiDAR in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive LiDAR.

The report covers following Automotive LiDAR Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive LiDAR market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive LiDAR

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive LiDAR Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive LiDAR Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive LiDAR demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive LiDAR major players

Automotive LiDAR Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive LiDAR demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

