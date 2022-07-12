Organic Milk Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2021 – 2031

The organic milk market revenue is expected to total US$ 150 Mn for 2021, according to Fact.MR. The overall organic milk market is expected to reach US$ 281.8 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% for 2021-31. Increasing demand for clean-label and naturally sourced milk and milk products is primarily driving sales for the forthcoming decade.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of organic milk experienced an increase at a CAGR of 5%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand further accelerated, attributed to a major tilt towards consuming foods free from any additives or artificial preservatives, the objective being strengthening overall immunity. The ever-growing health concerns and heightened focus on well-being have spurred more attention to organic labels and certifications, which in turn has increased the use of organic milk in the market.

The use of organic milk and its derivatives has been a concern for consumers who are cautious about their food products. The low cholesterol content of skimmed organic milk continues to be a significant factor contributing to its popularity, particularly among consumers who seek to reduce their fat intake.

Organic Milk Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Organic Milk market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering radiation dermatitis treatment.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Organic Milk market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the Organic Milk market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Organic Milk, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in Organic Milk market offering has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Organic Milk market.

Key Segments Covered in the Organic Milk Market:

Product Type Skimmed Organic Milk Whole Organic Milk Partly Skimmed Organic Milk

Source Organic Cow Milk Organic Buffalo Milk Other Sources

Packaging Type Organic Milk Pouches Organic Milk Cans Organic Milk Bottles Organic Milk Tetra Packs Organic Milk Bulk Packs

Flavour Type Non Flavoured Organic Milk Flavoured Organic Milk Chocolate Strawberry Vanilla Other Flavours

Distribution Channel Organic Milk Sales via HoReCa Organic Milk Sales via Specialty Stores Organic Milk Sales via Modern Trade Organic Milk Sales via Convenience Stores Organic Milk Sales via e-Retailers Organic Milk Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Pasteurization Type High Temperature, Short Time (HTST) Method Organic Milk Pasteurization Ultra-Pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization



