Syringes and Cannulas Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2020 – 2030

Around 2 million people get infected with diseases such as HIV and hepatitis each year due to reusable syringes. Disposable syringes prevent the plunger being pulled back after an injection so that it cannot be used again. Thus, use of disposable syringes is gaining wide popularity in hospitals in every part of the world. Expected advantages are ensuring sterility and preventing the spread of infections from patient to patient. Parallel to this, there is also the need to improve disposal facilities at hospital. Across regions, demand for plastic-made syringes and cannulas is high, with a market share of close to 95%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market quiet significantly. The pandemic has surged demand for syringes, which, in turn, has resulted in shortage of syringes. Currently, with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19, demand for syringes has surged at an unprecedented rate. Many countries are focusing on carrying out vaccination drives, which is leading to the shortage of syringes. For instance, there is growing fear in Japan that millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the government could get wasted due to shortage of special syringes that maximize the number of shots from each vial. Thus, the pandemic is putting great pressure on manufacturers to ramp up the production of syringes.

As per revised estimates by Fact.MR, the global syringes and cannulas market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Syringes and Cannulas Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Syringes and Cannulas market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering radiation dermatitis treatment.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Syringes and Cannulas market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the Syringes and Cannulas market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Syringes and Cannulas, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in Syringes and Cannulas market offering has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Syringes and Cannulas market.

Key Segments Covered in the Syringes and Cannulas Market:

Product Syringes Reusable Syringes Disposable Syringes

Cannulas Neonatal Cannula Straight Cannula Winged Cannula Cannula with Wings and Ports Cannula with Integrated Stop Cocks Nasal Cannula

Material Plastics Metals Elastomers Glass

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics Nursing Facilities Others

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



