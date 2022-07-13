1 International Bestselling Author Linda F. Barret releases her book “Circle to Paris” with Success

Houston, TX, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Author Linda F. Barrett joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “Circle to Paris: A Young Woman’s Journey to Find Love, Success, and Self-Empowerment,” which was released Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in FIVE categories in CA, FR, and AU. Including World Literature in FR and CA. American Women Writers and Adventure Travel in FR. French Literature and French Drama in AU. #1 Hot New Release in THIRTEEN categories in four countries including US, AU, CA, and FR.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Honora Blanche Favre had it all: Beauty, Brains, Friends, Family and Riches. Until one day Life slaps her down. Hard. She becomes a pariah, a loser overnight; even her parents are ashamed of her. Napoleon Bonaparte’s revolutionary system of education created more than 100 years before Honora was born, makes her into a failure at the tender age of 18. She is powerless to change it. The belle femme is exiled forever from the only thing she has ever worked for – her education and going to a prestigious University, as all her friends are doing. The years that follow go from bad to worse for beautiful Honora. Despite hard work and advancement as a receptionist at her parent’s prestigious Paris law office, she is fired and humiliated, for little reason, by the law firm’s dreadful, mysterious office manager. In a panic, She bolts from her family and her life in Paris – escaping to the Normandy countryside. While traveling through Normandy’s ancient, spectacular places like le Bec-Hellouin and Mont Saint Michel, Honora is pulled into a cyclone of romance, intrigue, danger and personal achievement. Honora finds something deep inside of herself: courage, self-love and self-determination. She realizes there is a survivor living inside of her. A fighter. A tenacious girl that just won’t give up on herself and those she loves.

The Circle is complete when a shocking turn of events compels Honora to return to Paris – although no longer a failure, nor a burden, nor a victim. She returns triumphant and independent to face a future that she has never imagined – carrying the promise of a new life inside her, taking charge of her parent’s law firm administration and becoming the stalwart of her family, as they face accusations that could destroy everything that the Favres have worked for all their lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Linda F. Barrett is an international lawyer and a Texas native, with degrees in philosophy, logic, and law from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Law School. She has practiced law for more than 40 years. Her legal work has taken her all over the globe. Linda founded the Houston BARC Foundation to initiate large scale private funding for improving the quality of care and adoption rate of abandoned animals in the city’s municipal animal shelter. She has a love for French culture and served on the American Hospital of Paris Foundation board for many years organizing the Ambassadors of the American Hospital. She also co-founded the American Friends of the Marmottan Monet Museum Foundation and launched outreach programs for increasing private American funding to support the arts in France. Linda and her husband regularly spend time at their summer home, Château d’Aptot in Normandy, France, with their rescue pets, donkeys; Zebby and Presidente, and dogs; Kaiser and Kristy.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing

Write, Publish, and Market Your Book to Build Your Business, and Brand. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their books, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling their story.

A donation was made in Linda F. Barrett’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

