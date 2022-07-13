Qretto Brings Authentic Dried Fish for Sale Online

The company says that customers can place dried fish order online and get them delivered to their doorstep

Kolkata, WB, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Qretto, one of the fastest growing ecommerce stores has recently added dried fish for sale online to their list of products. The company has stated that this would allow people to place dried fish orders online right from their home and get it delivered right at your doorstep.

Speaking on the launch, the spokesperson for Qretto has stated that they remain committed to bringing traditional and authentic products to their customers. “Whether its in the Northeast, Bengal or even in Maharashtra, dried fish has been an important part of Indian cuisine. However, getting authentic dried fish online was tough and we were getting requests from our customers to add this product to our website. So, why have added a wide range of quality dried fish online, which people can order right from our website”, she added.

Dried fish was available online but people were sceptical about the quality of the product. Seema Mhatre, a housewife from Pune, shared her experience by saying “My husband loves dried bombil (bombay duck). However, getting quality dried bombil in the markets of Pune was tough. I tried to get them online, but the quality wasn’t consistent. I might order a product once, but the next time, it was out of stock. This was a common problem. I have had some nice experience buying at Qretto and would love to check out their dried fish for sale online”. Her thoughts were echoed by other customers who were present at the meet.

The company has stated that they have ensured that the dried fish are of the highest quality. Speaking about their commitment to quality, the spokesperson of the company said “Qretto stands for quality and that commitment is reflected in every product that we offer, be it sweets and spices or electronics. We have ensured that the dried fish that we are offering are of the highest quality and gives the authentic taste that our customers crave. To ensure quality, we only offer products from the top brands and make sure that they are packaged in the right way so that it keeps the taste intact for a long time”.

The company also offers a variety of dried fish for order online. Customers can get bombay duck as well as traditional Bengali shutki maach online at Qretto. So, whether one is from the Northeast or the Southern parts of India, customers would easily find the right product that would add the desired flavour to their dishes.

The company has stated that customers can place their dried fish order online from anywhere across the country and they can get it delivered straight to their doorstep as Qretto offers delivery across India. Customers can order the products online through their computer or even order from their mobile in a convenient way.