Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Philippines Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company’s offices in the Philippines.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

Future Electronics Philippines is located in Alabang Muntinlupa City, in the southern part of Manila. The office is near to the airport, walking distance from hotels, and just 20 minutes from most of Future’s OEM, EMS and R&D customers.

“The situation during the pandemic took us out of our comfort zone, but we’ve learned a lot and we’ve used every available tool to adapt,” said Jason Tiongco, Country Manager, Future Electronics Philippines. “We continue to find new ways to serve our customers and deliver value during these times of adversity.”

The Manila branch has seen significant growth since 2017, fueled by account development, new customer acquisition and sustained DC efforts. “Without our team’s dedication, resilience, and hard work, it would not have been possible to achieve and even exceed our targets during these past years,” Jason said.

Going forward, Future Electronics Philippines remains focused on keeping morale up, providing relevant training, and ensuring team members keep their eyes on the goal. “I’m confident that our team will continue to reach new heights, and we’ll keep growing for the next 25 years, keeping in mind that our mission is always to delight our new and existing customers.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Philippines team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

