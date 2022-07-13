An Exciting, Rip-Roaring Historical Romance Novel by Rachel Le Mesurier, A Hero’s Hope, Released Worldwide by 5310 Publishing

WINDSOR, Canada, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Rachel Le Mesurier, from Guernsey, is celebrating the release of her second historical romance book, A Hero’s Hope: An Exciting Rip-Roaring Story of Hope, Courage, and Revolution. A Hero’s Hope is the second in The Musician’s Promise Series, and the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Artie’s Courage: A Thrilling Historical Romance Driven by Love and Justice, published by 5310 Publishing.

Led by strong female characters, A Hero’s Hope turns the common damsel in distress trope on its head. Based on real historical events, this thrilling page-turner story of love and courage in the face of adversity follows characters on an emotional journey through laughter, tears, passion, and heartbreak.

Forced to choose between her own freedom and Artie’s, Esperanza must take desperate measures to save the man she loves. But as the revolution looms and even families begin to turn against each other, danger lurks around every corner—and she soon learns that the greatest threats can come from the places you least expect. Esperanza will do anything to protect her love, Artie. But with Artie’s attacker still at large, a vengeful Don Raúl determined to hang him for treason, and a bloody revolution brewing all around them, will Esperanza’s efforts be too little, too late?

In The Musician’s Promise Series, Rachel wants to challenge harmful stereotypes, proving that women can be powerful heroes and that men should never feel ashamed to express their emotions. She aims to write characters that readers can identify and empathize with, who make the reader think, laugh, and cry as they share their adventures.

Early reviews have called it “a rip-roaring, romantic adventure that is impossible to put down.” This adventurous historical romance also explores subjects of racism, social issues in Mexico, and the 1910s Mexican Revolution.

To get a copy of this novel and also to see where it is available, readers can refer to the publisher’s website at https://www.5310publishing.com/series/themusicianspromise. The book is also available through all the major retailers online and through select bookstores in person in the United States, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and Australia. The book will be released in paperback, ebook, hardcover, and audiobook. A large print edition is also available.

About the Author: Rachel Le Mesurier lives a quiet life on her home island of Guernsey, where she enjoys teaching sign language, singing, reading, and writing. Rachel has a degree in English Literature and specialized in literature from other cultures, post-colonial, 19th century, and gothic literature.

About the Publisher: 5310 Publishing is a family-owned business dedicated and committed to helping authors get their books published and discover new and original ways of promoting their stories and views in front of an audience. Based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, 5310 Publishing now specializes in speculative fiction, romance, and thriller books.

Go to 5310publishing.com to learn more about us.

Follow @5310publishing on Twitter and Instagram.