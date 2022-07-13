How RideBoom India Improving the experience for the riders and drivers

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom aim is to provide the best affordable on-demand platform for rides.

RideBoom India aims to provide the safest and most affordable rides to daily users. RideBoom wants to provide a reliable platform for the riders and the drivers.

The rider’s main concern is always the job request cancelation by the drivers and the drivers’ concern is low income and working conditions. The main reason for cancelation is underpaid to the drivers, most of the on-demand ride-share companies take a huge commission out of the total fare amount but RideBoom rides are affordable compared to any on-demand service and pay more to the drivers for their hard work.

“So, charge less to the riders and pay more to the drivers”

Drivers want flexibility in their working hours and they get this from the RideBoom platform.

RideBoom doesn’t provide sharing rides or pooling at this stage because of the women’s safety concerns. According to RideBoom, most people don’t prefer the pooling service if they get an affordable ride.

With RideBoom drivers can become the preferred driver of their attached riders and riders are always able to book a ride with their preferred driver. This feature of getting your preferred driver is available only in RideBoom at this stage.

RideBoom’s mobile application is very user-friendly. With just a few taps your desired transportation will be at your doorstep.

The most affordable ride for everyone. If you are looking for a Reliable, Comfortable, and Affordable service with good pricing for quick out-and-about trips, to work, university, or other short trips, then RB ECO is a good service to choose. Hassle-free, cashless transactions. Hop in, hop out, and have a great day.

With RideBoom you will get free ride credits as RB Coins on each ride, and you can use these credits against your next ride with any RideBoom service.

For more info visit the website www.rideboom.com/india

Download the RideBoom app from the app store or google play