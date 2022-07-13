Alepo announces strategic 5G Standalone collaboration with Red Hat; first deployments now live

Austin, USA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Digital enablement and core network expert Alepo’s industry-renowned Converged Core has gone live with multiple service providers in the United States. The 5G Standalone (SA) solution is now available to be deployed on the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. The news is part of a broader collaboration with Red Hat, making this deployment option widely available to service providers globally. The collaboration will enable Alepo to provide service providers advanced infrastructure to support modern 4G and 5G core solutions on Red Hat OpenShift.

Red Hat OpenShift provides comprehensive Kubernetes orchestration for containerized applications to help deploy cloud-native applications such as Alepo’s Docker-based solution, helping operators make the shift to cloud ecosystems with major public cloud vendors faster and with increased reliability. Red Hat OpenShift includes automation capabilities, making it particularly beneficial for distributed deployments to help simplify the management of larger and more complex networks. OpenShift is built with layered security capabilities, further strengthening Alepo’s 3GPP compliant solution for a security-focused robust offering.

Alepo’s cloud-native Converged Core provides support for next-gen services, such as use cases that demand ultralow latency, high bandwidth, and more, alongside existing 4G services. Operators can therefore transition to 5G more easily and at their pace. This is enabled by converged policy management as well as Subscriber Data Management (SDM) to provide a common subscriber data repository for 4G and 5G services.

Alepo’s solution offers flexible deployment modes across hybrid multi-cloud environments, spanning the edge, public cloud, and centralized data center deployment. Red Hat OpenShift is a software infrastructure of choice for leading global operators implementing a converged core with centralized data center deployment, making it the perfect fit for Alepo and its customers.

So far, Alepo has disclosed that the US service providers who have gone live with the platform intend to deliver use cases such as fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband and voice over LTE (VoLTE). The solution is also being tested and deployed in several other geographies, many of which are set to go live soon. The company is expected to reveal more details of the developments in the months to come.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Alepo to better support operators and pave the way for more expansive and reliable foundation for network deployments, backed by a robust partner ecosystem. With Alepo’s Converged Core as a vendor-validated cloud-native network function (CNF) on OpenShift, customers can now benefit from added interoperability to accelerate their mission-critical workloads at scale,” Mark Longwell, director, Partner Alliances, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat.

Derrick Gross, President, Alepo, said, “We’re excited to add one of the leading technology vendors to our portfolio of supported Kubernetes platforms. Red Hat is a trusted name in the industry and deploying Alepo on Red Hat OpenShift can inspire greater confidence from our clients. Alepo’s Converged Core provides a host of deployment options and is designed to simplify the network upgrade path. Collaborating with Red Hat is another step in enabling operators around the world to set up modern resilient 5G networks.”

To know more about Alepo’s Converged Core deployed on the Red Hat platform, please visit

https://catalog.redhat.com/software/cnf/detail/alepo_converged_core_solution

Source: Alepo PR Team