Collaborate with MEBS to Get Inbound & Outbound Call Center Services

After the business decides what tasks should get outsourced, the most challenging part is selecting the ideal BPO partner. MEBS is your one-stop destination with over six years of experience in this field. As a BPO company, it helps you grow & scale your business.

Collaborate with the BPO partner and track results accordingly. Here are the services that it offers:

Both inbound & outbound call Center services create wonderful opportunities for a company to offer customer services & benefits. Here is the number of inbound and outbound services that MEBS can deliver.

The types of inbound services on offer:

MEBS’s inbound call Center services encompass an array of solutions for businesses to flourish in the field. The professionals are well-trained to manage the complaints & malfunctions of services or products. Additionally, they also take action to resolve problems, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty toward the firm.

​Order Taking Services:

These services make the overall process of taking orders & shipping information simpler. It also increases the profits and sales of a particular business. MEBS’s professionals can assist customers in placing orders directly through the telephones. They also help maintain the diary, thereby delivering products with more accuracy.

​​Technical Solutions:

The support solutions offered by the inbound call Center can deliver immense value to your business. The team provides you with support solutions for products, including telesales, product support, tech applications, network tech support, onsite tech solutions, and remote services.

Phone Answering Solutions:

Answering calls, viewing messages, and placing orders on the phone or via Internet are also a part of these associates’ responsibilities. Their inbound BPO offers excellent phone answering solutions by providing responsive and personal services to users.

Some outbound services​ you must be aware about.

Here are some incredible outbound services offered by the MEBS team:

Market survey:

The market survey helps a company manage and formulate the right strategies for its profit margins. The devoted team of MEBS works hard to accomplish their goal of fulfilling their clients’ requirements. ​

Lead Generation Solutions:

The experts have tremendous experience in user engagement & acquisition. That’s how they generate a lead for the company. The team campaigns the project to open up the pipeline of opportunities, contributing to an increase in ROI and immense growth.

​Appointment setup solutions

The agents offer details of the services and products on the telephone to drive leads & set up appointments for the sales associates. The company has a professional B2B team of selection setting Florida for getting a solid campaign.

​Telemarketing solutions:

One of the most convenient, most accessible, and speediest methods to brand any product can be accomplished through telemarketing. At MEBS, professionals implement a dynamic telemarketing tactic to attract potential customers. The company’s qualified and proficient callers contact individuals personally via telephone to help them get positive results.

