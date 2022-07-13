VDOSH Makes Investment in Swiss Vault, A Swiss Company Reinventing Data Storage

Encino, CA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — VDOSH, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, has announced its investment in Swiss Vault. Swiss Vault is a leading deep-tech start-up building the next-generation data management platforms to reduce data’s carbon footprint and environmental impact. They are an EIC (European Innovation Council) Accelerator company, holding a Seal of Excellence from the European Commission.

Swiss Vault’s solution represents a new paradigm through reimagined hardware designs and software integration. This is achieved by delivering 10 times more power efficiency and reducing space utilization by 80%. “At VDOSH, we understand the importance of how data storage technology can be detrimental to the carbon footprint. Our investment in Swiss Vault allows us to make a positive impact on the future of greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to significant advancements in data management,” says Managing Partner, Vishal Arora.

Founder and CEO of Swiss Vault, Bhupinder Bhullar, is proud to offer the best-in-class solution for the storage of large data. Industries including genomics, Telecommunications, Seismic, and Astronomy require an exceptional amount of data storage as well as intensive data access and analysis operations. “Our unique hardware design and software setup ensure rapid analysis, with secure long-term storage at very low energy consumption. Today’s digital economy is dependent on data centers that store data from billions of users consuming Gigawatts of electricity and vast amounts of data center space. Energy consumption has a high infrastructure cost – regardless of whether it comes from renewables or fossil fuels,” says Bhupinder. He continues to share, “Our technology provides an alternative to the status quo. VDOSH’s investment enables Swiss Vault to continue to innovate and grow to make a larger impact within our ecosystem and overall carbon footprint globally.”

VDOSH is a venture capital firm, which gives investors the opportunity to invest in promising new startup companies alongside major players in the industry through VDOSH Fund. For its entrepreneurs, it provides an efficient funding process and instantaneous access to a well-established network of investors and influencers.

