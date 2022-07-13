Currier’s Leather Furniture Celebrates 40 Years In Business

Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to leather furniture, the folks of New England know who to trust: Currier’s Leather Furniture. The shop has been providing outstanding customer service and a range of high-quality leather chairs and sofas for 40 years. Customer satisfaction is a guarantee at Currier’s Leather. Its reputation is supported by the fact that it is the most successful and oldest furniture retailer in the New England area.

As Currier’s Leather celebrates 40 Years in business, the retailer still keeps up with the times and demands. Now, the show boasts of a new customer showroom that expands to 20,000 square feet of space to display premier leather furniture brands and the ever-popular sleep sofa.

A visit to the New Hampshire showroom allows customers to walk around and see all the leading furniture brands in all their glory. Famous brands such as Omnia, Classic Leather, and of course Ekornes-Stressless® are on display at the showroom. Even more impressive is how customers can walk out with the perfect leather sofa after their visit. The Currier’s Leather showroom keeps over 500 pieces ready and in stock for your shopping convenience.

Thousands of customers have shared their praises for Currier’s Leather over the last 40 years they have been in business. “A perfect local place to buy solid high-quality leather furniture,” says Alexandria L. after finding all the furniture pieces that match perfectly with their home’s style.

Customers who visit the showroom have shared similar sentiments of joy and satisfaction, giving Currier’s Leather a reason to celebrate its achievements over the last 40 years.

The success of Currier’s doesn’t just lie with its vast inventory and impressive showroom. A great deal of credit also goes to the retailer’s experienced sales team. The team is made up of furniture experts. Whether a customer is looking for the perfect sleep sofa to add to their home or the best leather chairs, someone in the sales team is ready to give their expert opinion and recommendation.

Vicki W has this to say about the sales team at Currier’s, “An absolute pleasure to walk into a furniture store and not feel the press of pushy salespeople”. A true testament that a customer’s comfort comes first at Currier’s.

Come Visit Our Showroom

Whether you are renovating your home or simply want to replace old furniture pieces and accessories, Currier’s Leather is your go-to retailer in New Hampshire. Our team will be happy to help you find the best leather sofa and so much more from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Visit our official website https://curriersleather.com/ for more details regarding our opening times. Or simply call us at 603-926-0555 for any questions and concerns about the different leather furniture brands we supply for the region.

Don’t be shy, come celebrate our 40 years of excellent service with our team! In our showroom, we offer 40-60% off on several items every day. With over 500 pieces of furniture and accessories available on had, you can take the furniture home after one visit.