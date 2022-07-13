Power Graphics Offers a Range of Printed Materials and Outdoor Signs for Trade Events

Sandy, UT, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses looking for quality format printing and displays can order banners, floor graphics, real estate sign posts, and other outdoor signs quickly and at affordable prices. Their products are divided into four categories: photo and fine art printing, printing for indoor use, printed for outdoor use, and displays.

“Photo and fine art printing involve Giclee printing, i.e., high-end reproduction of photos and art. This category includes printing on canvas, professional-quality photo papers, and watercolor papers. We offer standard canvas stretching, gallery wrap stretching of canvas prints, and printing on canvas boards ready for framing without the need for stretching,” says a spokesperson for Power Graphics. With multiple trade shows, conferences, and other events happening across the country, it’s essential to provide the right products at the right time.

Printing for indoor and outdoor use includes printing for banners, floor decals, window graphics, wall murals, posters, backlit printing, and trade show graphics. “What separates us from other suppliers is that we offer a large selection of materials for each application, so the proper material for any particular purpose can be used. We have a large selection of vinyl banner materials in weights ranging from 10 oz to 24 oz and non-vinyl banner options for people looking for an eco-friendly solution,” adds the spokesperson for Power Graphics.

Another aspect that separates Power Graphics from its competitors is its commitment to customer service. The company doesn’t field phone calls but helps customers choose products that match their needs. “But customers don’t have to rely only on our customer service representative. The website provides as much information as possible and is easy to navigate with details about current prices and information,” he adds.

