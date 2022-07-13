Growing Frequency of Exports and Imports to Drive the Trade Finance Market to Reach US$ 46.18 Billion in 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, the global trade finance market should be worth US$ 46.18 billion in 2022. From the end user, importers and exporters are expected to be the major revenue contributors. Trade Finance helps keep fraudulent behavior patterns under control. This keeps the flag high for the trade finance market.

Asia-Pacific rules the trade finance market due to increasing awareness of trade finance in developing economies. North America and Europe are already in the mature stage of the trade finance market. Together, the top three countries leading the global trade finance market currently account for 42% of the market.

Key relationships:

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold more than 50% of the market share in the coming years due to the proliferation of SMEs here.

From trade activity, export credit is expected to do well in the next 10 years.

Growing preference for trade finance to increase working capital efficiency in businesses.

Digitization and the use of new technologies such as Blockchain will improve efficiency and reduce the cost of players in the commercial credit market.

Growth drivers:

The increased demand for trade finance significantly influences financial firms to invest in trade finance approaches that are less likely to be proliferated, can collect and monitor multiple sets of structured and unstructured data simultaneously, and provide financial stability for importers and exporters in the form of payment. risk and supply risk.

Technology is important in many businesses, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Technological breakthroughs, automation and a degree of standardization have all developed in trade finance in recent years. Increasing advances in data collection technology are driving the demand for AI and automation in banking.

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the trade finance market are proactively engaging in new product launches as well as joint ventures to make a mark in the trade finance market.

For example –

Citigroup Inc. allows access to advanced and specialized products, as well as the availability of finance, while looking at the objectives of financial statement efficiency due to the advancement in technology.

Top companies profiled by Fact.MR

Asian Development Bank

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas SA

Citigroup Inc.

The Euler Hermes group

HSBC Holdings PLC

JP Morgan Chase & Co

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Inc.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Standard Chartered Plc

More valuable insights into Trade Finance mARkETS

Fact.MR in the latest study provides a comprehensive analysis on the global Trade Finance market. It also provides key information such as the latest trends, drivers, and challenges expected to impact Trade Finance sales during the forecast period 2022-2032. It also reveals critical forecast data for the trade finance market through detailed segmentation as follows:

from Commercial Activity:

Factoring

Export credit

safety

Other activities

from The transaction

Local only

International only

from End user:

By region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Eastern Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MoE

Key questions covered in Trade Finance Market Report

Who are the key players in the trade finance market?

Which region is expected to dominate the global trade finance market during 2022-2032?

What is the expected value of the trade finance market in 2022?

What are the challenges facing the trade finance market?

What will be the market size of the global trade finance market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

At what rate will the global trade finance market grow by 2032?

