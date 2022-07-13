Global Sales Of U.S. Vacuum Pumps Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 6.6% CAGR Through 2032

Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market Survey Report:

Becker Pumps Corporation

Gardner Denver

KNF Neuberger, Inc.

Tuthill Corporation

Vooner Flogard Corporation

Wintek Corporation

CVC Cascade Vacuum Consulting

Lyco Wausau, Inc.

A&J Vacuum Services, Inc.

U.S. Vacuum Pump Industry Research Categorization

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pump Type : Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Pumps Momentum Transfer Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Vacuum Pump

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Mechanism : Gas Transfer Vacuum Pumps Gas Displacement Vacuum Pumps Kinetic Vacuum Pumps Gas Binding Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pressure : Rough Vacuum Pumps (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar) Medium Vacuum Pumps (1 mbar – 10-3 mbar) High Vacuum Pumps (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar) Ultra-high Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar) Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Lubrication : Dry Vacuum Pumps Wet Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Flow : Up to 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 1,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 8,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 15,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 17,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Application : Assembly Conveying Dehydration/Drying Engine Testing Evaporation & Distillation Filling Holding/Chucking Manufacturing Material Handling Thermoforming Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by End-use Vertical : Aerospace & Defence Automotive Chemicals & Petrochemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Manufacturing Mining & Construction Oil & Gas Packaging Power Generation Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Region : West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market South-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market Mid-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market North-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market South-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market



