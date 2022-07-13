How much is the global Adhesives and Sealants market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Adhesives And Sealants Industry Overview

The global adhesives & sealants market size is expected to reach USD 107.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Rising investments in construction and infrastructure is projected to play a key role in the expansion of the global adhesive & sealants industry.

The positive outlook of infrastructure projects across Asia, the U.S., the Middle East, and Eastern Europe is likely to fuel the demand for adhesives and sealants over the coming years. With environmental regulations forcing industry participants to adopt eco-friendly products, water-based and non-solvent products are projected to gain greater prominence in the market in the near future.

Increasing infrastructure spending across residential and commercial sectors worldwide is propelling the installation of different types of flooring such as resilient and wooden, which, in turn, is fueling the consumption of adhesives and sealants. The rising need for residential space on account of the increasing population as well as the rising standard of living is leading toward the growth of the global industry.

Adhesives And Sealants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global adhesives market based on product, technology, application, and region; and segmented the global adhesives and sealants market based on product, application, and region, as follows

Based on the Adhesives Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Water based, Solvent based, Hot melt, and Reactive & other.

Reactive & others segment held the largest share of over 48% in the global adhesives market, in terms of volume. Reactive technology-based products offer several advantages and thus are the key factors behind the growth of the segment.

These advantages include high manufacturing speeds owing to short stetting time, higher heat resistance, and strong adhesion properties to a wide range of substrates hot-melt segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative pace from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Adhesives Product Insights, the market is segmented into Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic block, Epoxy, EVA, and Other.

Polyurethane adhesive products exhibit superior properties such as fast curing, good abrasion & chemical resistance, and excellent bond strength on various substrates such as metal, plastic, rubber, wood, and glass. These products are generally based on reactive technology and contain polymers that have urethane linkages.

Epoxy-based products adhere to a wide variety of materials and their superior properties are dependent on the nature of cross-linking polymers.

Based on the Adhesives Application Insights, the market is segmented into Paper & packaging, Consumer & DIY, Building & construction, Furniture & woodworking, Footwear & leather, Automotive & transportation, Medical, and Other.

Paper & packaging was the largest segment in the adhesives industry and accounted revenue share of over 29% in 2021. Flexible packaging is projected to new avenues for market players over the coming years. The sudden rise in healthcare spending positively affected the demand for packaging products on account of the demand for PPE kits, surgical masks , and other healthcare products.

, and other healthcare products. Building & construction segment is projected to provide numerous opportunities in the industry. This segment in the adhesives & sealants industry is witnessing rapid technological & architectural innovation. Airports, mining facilities, transportation routes & even residential projects are undergoing an immense transformation in order to comply with transitioning standards & specifications.

Based on the Sealants Product Insights, the market is segmented into Silicones, Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Polyvinyl acetate, and Others.

The silicones segment attracted the highest demand in the sealants market and accounted for a share of over 31.0% in 2021, in terms of volume. The segment is projected to grow on the account of rising construction activities and investments in infrastructure space.

Based on the Sealants Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Consumers, and Other.

Demand for products in the assembly of electrical & electronics components is projected to benefit the global market. China is among the leading countries in the production of various electrical and electronic components at the global level. Investments in emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT are projected to boost the Chinese electrical & electronics industry during the forecast period.

Adhesives And Sealants Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global adhesives & sealants market is characterized by the presence of medium and large producers, which have local as well as international presences. These producers observed a reduction in demand during 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Value chain at different levels witnessed different obstacles such as shortage of raw materials & labor, the halting of industrial production, etc.

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Corporation

H B Fuller

Henkel AG

Sika AG

Pidilite Industries

Huntsman

Wacker Chemie AG

RPM International Inc.

