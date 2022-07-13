Art is not a handicraft, it is the transmission of feeling the artist has experienced- Leo Tolstoy

Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — India is a diverse country in terms of women’s wear. There are millions of clothes launching now and then. With every day, there are a few new patterns that draw interest and make an area for themselves. Many women want to hold up with their trends due to the fact in the end the garments they put on do replicate a tad little bit of their personality.

In the midst of all this, a brand name SSethnics rose from a complete self-owned charity called Sangisathi Charitable Foundation was founded in 2016 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh who are into promoting local artisans of India by making handmade handcrafted clothes of various patterns like Ajrakh, Bandhani, Chanderi, Kalamkari, Madhubani, etc. They have a wide variety of clothes like unstitched dress material, Kurti fabric, sarees, dupatta, stoles, blouses, and many more.

SSethnics just launched Ajrakh panel Kurti Fabric for women in madder, indigo, and many other different variants. The new retail identification of the brand is unconventional and sublime with an elegant combination of modernity and Indian vibes. Each Kurti has a different print for the back, front, and sleeves. Made with authentic Ajrakh block prints, these Kurtis are perfect for your designer needs. Its price ranges from 1200-1500 INR. What makes them stand out from the crowd is that their products are handcrafted by artisans and they mostly use natural dyes for your clothes, this made their clothes feel smooth on the skin without any harm. They ensure top-notch quality because all of their products are passed through a set of quality standards. With such a fine range of collections, they will surely become one of the favorite women’s clothing brands.