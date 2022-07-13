Fitness App Market End-use and Country Outlook By 2030

Fitness App Industry Overview

The global fitness app market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030. Fitness is one of the key segments in the IT industry, which is exhibiting immense growth for the past 10 years in the U.S. This can be attributed to a range of factors, including people spending more time online, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of wearable devices, and the growing spending power of middle-income households. An increase in the usage of smartphones by people of all income groups is also contributing to a rise in the adoption of fitness apps. This has been indicated by a change in the market share trend since 2013, wherein the Asia market outperformed the North American fitness apps market. This is majorly owing to a difference in the target population, wherein adoption was reported to be high in countries, such as China and India.

Fitness App Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, device, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, and Activity Tracking.

The exercise and weight loss segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. Exercise and weight loss apps encourage users to exercise often with the help of scheduled notifications.

The activity tracking segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The fitness activity monitoring market is led by key brands, including Jawbone, Fitbit, and Nike. These activity monitoring apps are followed by LG, Pebble, Samsung, and other companies that integrate activity tracking features in their wearable devices.

Based on the Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Others.

The iOS segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. High adoption of iOS devices has been fueling the segment growth over the past few years.

The Android segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 18.6% over the forecast period. Tracking health and fitness through Android smartphones have become popular in the past years.

Based on the Device Insights, the market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, and Wearable Devices.

The wearable devices segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center, as of June 2019, around 21% of individuals in the U.S. use a wearable device.

Smartphones accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. An increase in the penetration of smartphones globally is a key factor contributing to the segment growth.

Fitness App Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are introducing fitness apps to cater to the growing consumer demand, which is projected to drive the market globally. Moreover, new functions and features are added to enhance the customer experience.

Some prominent players in the global fitness app market include

