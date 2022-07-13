Axis LMS Lite by Atrixware Imparts All the Tools a Small Business Needs to Start Out

Williamsburg, VA, USA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — It goes without saying that workers are the heart and soul of any business, and this particularly holds true for start-ups. As all staff members are valuable assets, firms starting out should appreciate their employees above all else. To do this, businesses can invest in the education and training of their personnel to upskill their staff to increase productivity and efficiency.

Small business owners starting out are well aware of the particular difficulties involved when it comes to employee training. They most likely experience the frustration of not having the tools or resources required to undertake comprehensive training. Start-ups may also lack a central location for employee training or have several scattered locations, which can hinder various logistics.

The workplace landscape has changed drastically after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the traditional 9-5 office-based role is no longer the norm. If this is the case for businesses starting out, they could find it difficult to get staff to take advantage of the available training.

Nonetheless, Axis Learning Management System (LMS) by Atrixware can help you solve all these concerns with ease, leveling the competitive landscape and enabling smaller start-ups to deliver training comparable to more established firms. Axis LMS offers reliable solutions for employee training. Their LMS provides existing training programs on safety, soft skills, compliance, and more. Additional solutions include customer training, digital marketing, and selling training, among many others.

Speaking about the benefits of start-ups choosing Axis LMS, a company representative stated, “Not only can business owners create customized training plans quickly and efficiently, freeing up time to expand the business, they can also track the staff participation including completions. Furthermore, staff members can train on any device at any time using the cloud and have countless training courses on software expertise, compliance, and other topics available to them.”

About the Company

Axis Learning Management System meets the requirements of every Learning and Development professional. The firm is confident that by streamlining training, businesses starting out can reduce expenses and save time by using their LMS platform. Axis LMS is currently available as a free demo.

