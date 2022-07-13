Medical Device Testing Services Market Top Companies are Charles River Laboratories International, and American Preclinical Services

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Device Testing Services Industry Overview

The global medical device testing services market is expected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing complexity in product design and stringent government regulations are driving demand for the medical device testing services. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for medical device testing services in 2020, and the trend was expected to continue in 2021. The majority of medical equipment being tested is Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

A significant rise in preclinical spending is a recent trend among pharmaceutical and medical device companies, which is expected to significantly contribute to market growth. As per the survey carried out by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations in 2017, around USD 149.8 billion is spent on preclinical trials, every year.

Medical Device Testing Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device testing services market based on the service, phase, and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Biocompatibility Tests, Chemistry Test, Microbiology & Sterility Testing and Package Validation.

Microbiology and sterility testing dominated the market with 34.2% of revenue share in 2021. The segment is further divided into bioburden determination, pyrogen & endotoxin testing, sterility test &validation, and anti-microbial activity testing.

Package & validation for medical devices ensure product integrity and protect against damage throughout the supply chain. Though the market is less monopolized and accounted for 14.0% of the revenue share in 2021.

The manufacturers are now considering environmental and economic factors to revalidate their packaging. Also, regulatory authorities such as FDA have increased their focus on medical device packaging, which is acting as a driving force behind the market growth.

Based on the Phase Insights, the market is segmented into Preclinical, and Clinical.

The preclinical phase led the market and accounted for more than 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the major portion of biocompatibility, microbiology, and chemistry tests are performed in this phase.

Medical device testing services during the clinical trial phase are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. As medical devices are critical they have a direct impact on human lives.

Medical Device Testing Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Being a very competitive market space, companies are increasing their emphasis in certain areas. Also, the market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of new services, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio and provide a competitive advantage.

Some prominent players in the global medical device testing services market include:

SGS SA

Toxikon, Inc

Euro fins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Intertek Group Plc

Wuxi AppTec

North American Science Associates, Inc

TÜV SÜD AG

American Preclinical Services

Sterigenics International LLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Medical Device Testing Services

Order a free sample PDF of the medical device testing services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.