Boom In The Housing Sector Has Expanded The Growth Scenario For Home Bedding Market By 2030

Home Bedding Industry Overview

The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 172.36 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the rising use of adjustable beds, which has resulted in the lockdown induced by Covid-19 as a means of properly adjusting the work-from-home lifestyle. This tendency has boosted the market growth by increasing the prevalence of customizable mattresses and bed linens. Increased residential expansion across areas, indicating increased house construction and building permits, is expected to revamp market demand.

Home Bedding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home bedding market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the type Insights, the market is segmented into Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets, and Others.

The bed linen segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Bed linens include bed sheets, bed covers, pillow covers, and duvet covers.

A rapid shift in consumer preferences toward quality and sustainable linens for healthier beds, greater comfort, and durability is a key factor boosting the segment growth.

The blankets segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The segment is driven by the rising demand for Afghans in countries with a cold climate like the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Russia.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into offline and Online.

Offline channel is preferred by shoppers as it facilitates the consumers to have a first-hand look at the products, which helps in an easy inspection of the quality and materials. With the help of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. With the advent of online retailers and the increased efficiency of e-commerce sites, consumers are making fewer trips to brick-and-mortar stores.

Home Bedding Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Companies have been expanding their product portfolios by incorporating new and innovative home bedding to widen their consumer base.

Some prominent players in the global home bedding market include:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Casper Sleep Inc.

Beaumont & Brown

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Peacock Alley

Purple Innovation, Inc.

The White Company

Portico New York

