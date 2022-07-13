Disposable Face Mask Market Consumer Behavior Analysis Report By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Face Masks Industry Overview

The global disposable face masks market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030. Globally spread COVID-19 pandemic, rapid industrialization, rising pollution levels, and growing awareness among users regarding health protection are expected to propel the need for disposable face protectors over the projected period. Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the prominent regional markets owing to the growing industrial sector in emerging economies including China and India.

Disposable Face Masks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable face masks market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the product Insights, the market is segmented into Protective, Dust, and Non-woven.

The protective mask segment dominated the disposable face masks market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.4% in 2021. This product is used as a protection against contagious pathogens, disease-carrying germs, and airborne infections.

Dust masks are usually used while traveling at construction or mining sites to protect the respiratory systems. They can be worn for shorter periods of time, offering temporary protection, while some of them are designed for use over extended time periods.

The non-woven mask segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of -26.5% from 2022 to 2030. These masks are currently trending in the market since they offer better ventilation, filtration, and insulation. These are waterproof, lightweight, high production speed, and low priced.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial and Personal.

The industrial application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.6% in 2021. Rising awareness among the industrialists regarding the significance of using masks to protect laborers from particles is driving the segment. These products are also popularly used as surgical masks , wherein they are used to avoid viruses and other germs from entering the body.

, wherein they are used to avoid viruses and other germs from entering the body. The personal application segment led the growth of the market on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Additionally, the growth of the segment is attributed to increasing consciousness among users to tackle the rising levels of pollution and the presence of harmful pathogens in the air.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into offline and Online.

The offline segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.8% in 2021. Disposable face masks are majorly sold through offline channels including retailers, distributors, hyper/supermarkets, convenience stores, brand outlets, and direct selling.

The online segment is expected to expand at the highest pace in the market for disposable face masks from 2022 to 2030. The emergence of e-commerce portals as a key selling medium on account of providing value-added services including free-home delivery, Cash-On-Delivery (COD), and coupon benefits is expected to remain a prominent market trend.

Disposable Face Masks Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is highly competitive as players are competing in terms of product variation and pricing. Key players are focusing on inventing disposable masks that will provide users with benefits such as better ventilation, filtration, and water-proof.

Some of the prominent players in the in Disposable Face Masks market include:

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

The Gerson Company

DACH

Te Yin

Order a free sample PDF of the in Disposable Face Masks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.