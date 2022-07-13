Europe MRO Distribution Market Service Insights, Regional scope and Value Chain Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe MRO Distribution Industry Overview

The Europe MRO distribution market size is expected to reach USD 259.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in scheduled maintenance and increasing investments in repair operations are expected to ascend the market growth over the forecast period.

Europe MRO Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe MRO distribution market on the basis of product, sourcing/service type, maintenance type, application, distribution channel and country:

Based on the product Insights, the market is segmented into Bearings & Power Transmission, Pipes, Valves & Fittings, Electrical Items, Packaging Supplies, and Machine Consumables.

These consumables include wires, machine oils, fluids, rotators, shafts, general machine spare parts, cutting devices, and fasteners among others. Rising demand for durable and sophisticated bearings is anticipated to drive this product segment over the forecast period.

is anticipated to drive this product segment over the forecast period. The demand for bearings in the automotive and machinery manufacturing industries can be attributed to their efficiency in carrying high loads and the requirement of low maintenance.

Cast iron, stainless steel, copper, special alloys, carbon steel, and thermoplastics are the major raw materials used for producing pipes, valves, and fittings.

Based on the Sourcing/Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Internal MRO and External MRO.

The external MRO distribution operations segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 71%. A majority of the companies are focusing on reducing the efforts of their internal departments about MRO operations.

Internal MRO operations are carried out within the manufacturing facilities to ensure a smooth flow of operations. MRO services are majorly used to avoid interruptions caused by unexpected issues that occur during production.

Based on the Maintenance Type Insights, the market is segmented into Preventive/Scheduled and Corrective Maintenance.

The preventive/scheduled maintenance operation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58%. This type of maintenance is performed on particular machinery to reduce the chances of its failure.

Corrective maintenance is carried out at production facilities to resolve a breakdown and/or faults that have occurred in operations.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Direct and Indirect.

The direct distribution channel segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 70%. The segment is projected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Indirect distribution of MRO components involves multiple entities, such as manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and end-users or OEMs. Multiple levels of distributors and wholesalers are present in the supply chain, thus impacting the pricing structure of the MRO components used in various operations.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food, Beverage & Tobacco, Textile, Apparel & Footwear, Wood & Paper, Mining, Oil & Gas, Basic Metals & Metal Products, Rubber, Plastic & Non-metallic Products, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Machinery & Equipment, Electrical Equipment, Transport Equipment, Manufacturing and Others.

The machinery & equipment manufacturing application segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the second-highest revenue share of more than 12.5%.

The electrical and electronic manufacturing sector in Europe is undergoing several changes and adopting new technologies in manufacturing facilities.

The pharmaceutical industry in Europe is anticipated to grow over the forecast period on account of government initiatives for new treatment facilities for circulatory system diseases, neoplasms, and respiratory diseases.

Europe MRO Distribution Country Outlook

Czech Republic

Hungary

Slovakia

Austria

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Belgium

The Netherlands

Poland

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Prominent participants in the market focus on the investments to develop new technologies for product manufacturing and strengthen various stages in the value chain to enhance businesses across several application industries. These players also have adopted strategies including new product development, expansion of distribution channel, product portfolio expansion, and others. For instance, Valeo Services collaborated with Dana Inc.

Some of the prominent players in the in Europe MRO Distribution market include:

Cromwell Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Graco Inc.

WABCO

Mento AS

Valeo Service U.K. Ltd.

Ascendum

Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH

Lindberg & Lund AS

MCtechnics

Neumo-Egmo Spain SL

Gazechim Composites Norden AB

Plastorgomma Srl

Norwegian Oilfield Supply AS

Kron CIS GmbH

Elmbridge Supplies Company Ltd.

Mates Italiana SRL

ABIC Kemi AB, Ferguson plc

RS Components

Transfer Multisort Elektronik Sp. z.o.o.

Premier Farnell, Sonepar

Wurth Group

Lapp Group

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

ebm-papst Group

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact

Schneider Electric

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Festo AG & Co. KG

ABB Group

Rohde & Schwarz

Fluke Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Wera Werkzeuge GmbH

RUBIX

Descours & Cabaud

Eriks Group

