Cable Conduit Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Rigid Cable Conduit. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Rigid Cable Conduit Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Rigid Cable Conduit market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Rigid Cable Conduit

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Rigid Cable Conduit, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Rigid Cable Conduit Market.

Competitive Landscape

The cable conduit market is fragmented, with a significant number of players operating globally. Cable and wire producers are pursuing methods such as mergers and acquisitions to acquire new technologies and grow their client base, in addition to innovative product offerings. In order to supply consumers with innovative and cost-effective items, businesses are now implementing efficient strategies to retain their position in global cable conduit market.

Recent Developments in the Rigid Cable Conduit Market:

FRE Composites Group, a major provider of fibreglass conduit solutions for the electrical, transportation, telecommunications, and infrastructure applications, was bought by Atkore International Group Inc. in February 2021. Atkore’s conduit product portfolio was expanded as a result of this acquisition.

Queen City Plastics, Inc., a manufacturer of PVC conduit, elbows, and fittings for the electrical market, was bought by Atkore International Group Inc. in October 2020. Atkore’s existing product line was strengthened as a result of this acquisition, and the company was able to serve consumers in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic areas of the United States.

Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Company, a leader in PVC conduit and duct products, was bought by Atkore International Group Inc. in August 2019. By increasing its product offering and enhancing geographic coverage, the acquisition helps the company focus on strategic growth.

Key Segments

By Type: Rigid Flexible

By End User: Energy & Utility Healthcare IT & Telecom Industrial Manufacturing Residential Construction Commercial Construction Transportation Other Industries

By Region: North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America



