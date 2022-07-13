Sales of Facility Management Market To Record Exponential Growth During  2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Facility Management. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Facility Management Market across various industries and regions.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 42.2 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 47.5Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 153 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 12.5% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 12.4% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 8.8 Billion Growth Rate of U.K (2022-2032) 12% CAGR Key facility management market Players IBMOracleSAPTrimbleFortiveInforMRI SoftwarePlanonService Works GlobalFacilities Management Express (FMX)

Competitive Landscape

The facility management market is fiercely competitive in nature. The key strategies adopted by players include investing in new technology for the development of software. In addition to this, players resort to inorganic growth strategy with acquisition and merger. Also the new products and strategic partnership play key role in landscape.

Recent Developments in Facility Management Market

Oracle teamed with Propre Japan Inc. in May 2020. Oracle Japan will assist Propre Japan Inc. in developing Propre’s real estate big data platform, which will be available in 17 countries across the world. Oracle’s client base would grow as a result of this agreement.

Koch Industries, Inc. announced in April 2020 that it has finalised the purchase of the remaining share of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Koch was a prominent client, integrating Infor solutions throughout its companies in areas including enterprise resource planning, human resources, supply chain, asset management, and finance, in addition to being an Infor investment since 2017.

BVG India in 2022, offer several services including integrated services and facility management services uses combination of man n machine to provide best service in the sector.

Key Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Study

Facility Management by component Type Solution Integrated Workplace Management System Building Information Modeling Facility Operations and Security Management Facility Environment Management Facility Property Management Services Professional Services Managed Services

Facility Management by Deployment Mode Cloud On-premises

Facility Management by Organization Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Facility Management by Vertical BFSI, IT and Telecom Government and Public Administration Healthcare, Education Retail Energy and Utilities Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate Other Verticals [Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality]

Facility Management by Region North America Europe APAC MEA Latin America



