Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Is Projected To Grow At CAGR Of More Than 16% During Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Synthetic Cannabinoids are anticipated to enter growth stage by mid-term forecast. Several biotech startups such as Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, RespireRx etc are pioneering initiatives for the development of synthetic cannabinoid compounds which will augment the growth of synthetic cannabinoid market. On this backdrop, synthetic cannabinoids are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 89 Mn during forecast period.

Dronabinol as a type of synthetic cannabinoid has maintained its lead in the market and is expected to experience higher growth rate vis-a-vis Nabilone. Dronabinol has superior investment backing which is boosting its uptake in the market. A vast majority of the companies in synthetic cannabinoids market have been focusing on products which are in their clinical trial phase. For instance, TheraPix Biosciences, Tetra Bio-Pharma and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals are some of the companies that are conducting clinical trials for their compounds. Other companies like GW Pharmaceuticals, Kannalife and FSD Pharma are developing synthetic cannabinoids. Such novel initiatives will enable manufacturers to expand their profit pools in the synthetic cannabinoids market.

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Synthetic Cannabinoids market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Synthetic Cannabinoids market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Synthetic Cannabinoids : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Synthetic Cannabinoids demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids will grow through 2030. Synthetic Cannabinoids historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Synthetic Cannabinoids consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Segmentations:

By Type : Dronabinol Nabilone

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



