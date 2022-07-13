Revenue From Sales of Commercial Drones Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the commercial drones market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering vertical lift module.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the commercial drones market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the commercial drones market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Covered in the Commercial Drones Industry Survey

Commercial Drones by Type Multi-Rotor Commercial Drones Single Rotor Commercial Drones Fixed-Wing Commercial Drones Hybrid Commercial Drones Other Commercial Drones

Commercial Drones by Application Commercial Drones for Precision Agriculture Commercial Drones for Aerial Photography Commercial Drones for Surveillance Commercial Drones for Survey Mapping Commercial Drones for Energy Commercial Drones for Other Applications

Commercial Drones by Region North America Commercial Drones Market Europe Commercial Drones Market Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market Middle East & Africa Commercial Drones Market Latin America Commercial Drones Market



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of commercial drones across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of commercial drones during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Competitive Landscape

An increase in product functionality is a key reason behind the increasing demand for commercial drones. Therefore, market players are increasing their R&D spending in order to launch new products in the market. Furthermore, both acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are also crucial components of effective growth.

In June 2021 , air cargo company SpiceXpress partnered with e-commerce logistics company Delhivery to develop drone delivery capabilities in the country. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. DGCA has selected SpiceXpress, the cargo division of Spicejet, as one of the key consortiums to conduct trials in India using drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). This collaboration is a development of their long-standing relationship with Spicejet.

, air cargo company partnered with e-commerce logistics company Delhivery to develop drone delivery capabilities in the country. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. DGCA has selected SpiceXpress, the cargo division of Spicejet, as one of the key consortiums to conduct trials in India using drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). This collaboration is a development of their long-standing relationship with Spicejet. In December 2021, FlyBase announced a partnership with drone manufacturer and service provider DroneBase to create scalable commercial drone-in-a-box (DiaB) solutions for autonomous public safety, security, and monitoring. The DBase application was designed to reduce the burden of using, setting up, and charging drones manually as drones continue to become more powerful and permeate many industries. FlytNow makes it easier and more scalable to conduct BVLOS flights for data collection through mission management and remote device control.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of vertical lift module, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering commercial drones has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the commercial drones domain.

