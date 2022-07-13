Digital Loyalty Programs Market Share To Witness Steady Rise In Coming Decade : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the digital loyalty programs market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering digital loyalty programs.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the digital loyalty programs market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the digital loyalty programs market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments

By Type: Reward Aggregators Card Linked Loyalty Integrated POS Systems Mobile Engagement Apps QR Codes Digital Wallets Blockchain

By Deployment: Cloud On-premise

By Vertical: Grocery Retail Hospitality Travel Entertainment Sport & Leisure Telcos Gambling

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



How Intense is the Competition in the Digital Loyalty Programs Market?

By embracing sophisticated technologies such as blockchain, AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and others, key businesses are prioritising continual product development and portfolio growth. Due to the increasing popularity of smartphones, a number of industry companies have begun to provide mobile digital loyalty programs solutions.

Customer experience is improved via cloud-based, real-time analytical management models. Similarly, the creation of tailored and personalised demand for digital loyalty programs is likely to help the major firms increase their major sales of digital loyalty programs in the market position. The financial success of digital loyalty programs market participants is aided by strategic alliances, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Digital Loyalty Programs Market:

Oracle purchased CrowdTwist, a major supplier of cloud-native consumer loyalty solutions, in June 2021 in order to enable marketers to give tailored customer experiences.

Kobie obtained an exclusive licence to Rosemark’s Quantitative PersonaTM (QP) Method for the loyalty and co-branded credit card sector in May 2021. Based on the preferences that create economic value, the QP Method determines the most valued customers in each market.

Comarch introduced their new microsite, loyalty marketing cloud, in April 2021. Customers may browse Comarch’s offers on the new site, which has been created to provide the utmost user-friendly experience with better navigation and functionality.

Ardian bought a controlling share in Jakala, a marketing technology company, in February 2021. Jakala operates in a rapidly changing industry, assisting its clients, notably major organisations, in making the most of technology and enhancing data in order to grow their business through creative sales and marketing programmes.

Epsilon announced Epsilon PeopleCloud Loyalty in September 2020, which creates strong human experiences to achieve user loyalty. Its customers’ data is linked to a single profile online and offline, allowing them to engage across digital and physical channels with ease.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of digital loyalty programs, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering digital loyalty programs has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the digital loyalty programs domain.

