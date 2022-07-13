Demand For Abrasives Market From Key Use Sectors To Surge In Near Future : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global abrasives market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of abrasives.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies providing abrasives, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Covered in Abrasives Industry Research

Abrasives Market by Product: Bonded Abrasives Coated Abrasives Raw Super Abrasives Steel Abrasives Loose Abrasive Grains Others (including Nonwoven Abrasives)

Abrasives Market by End User: Machinery Electrical & Electronic Equipment Transportation Metal Fabrication Others (including Construction, Medical Devices, Power Generation, and Cleaning & Maintenance)

Abrasives Market by Region: North America Abrasives Market Europe Abrasives Market Asia Pacific Abrasives Market Latin America Abrasives Market MEA Abrasives Market



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from abrasives across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through abrasives during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units), and value (US$ Million). Market estimates at global and regional levels for abrasives are available in terms of “US$ Million”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global abrasives market.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are focusing on primary tactics such as technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D efforts. Abrasive manufacturers are working on establishing joint ventures, strategic alliances, and partnerships to increase production capacity and market penetration.

For instance,

In May 2021, Norton Quantum Prime Grinding Wheels with unique, proprietary nano-crystalline ceramic grain was launched by Saint-Gobain Abrasives, offering exceptional productivity benefits across a wide range of applications.

COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Abrasive Products

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the abrasives market. The pandemic caused a global shift in the supply chain, affecting industries such as metal fabrication, machinery, automotive, and others, resulting in disruption and a downshift in demand for the product.

Manufacturers maintain optimal inventory levels to continue to develop abrasive products. To secure robust supply chains, abrasive manufacturers are cooperating with alternative suppliers. They are developing a balanced partnership with distributors and ecosystem partners to ensure company continuity. As a result, the global abrasives market is predicted to recover from an economic setback and expand further throughout the forecast period.

