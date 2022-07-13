Revenue Growth Of Aroma Chemicals Market To Be Influenced By Growing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR suggests that, rising demand for aroma chemicals in the fragrance and food & beverage industry is expected to increase the growth of the aroma chemicals market. Aroma chemicals are molecules that increase flavour and fragrance when added to products. They consist of natural compounds that are extracted from plants and animals, and synthetic compounds that are created in laboratories using oils and fats. Stringent regulations regarding artificial flavours have contributed to the growth of natural aroma chemicals in the food industry.

Aroma chemicals are key ingredients in various products such as baked items, perfumes, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, toiletries, and cleaning products. They are used to enhance taste in canned foods too. Growing demand for luxury and healthcare has increased demand for aroma chemicals in the market.

Key Takeaways from Aroma Chemicals Market Report

The aroma chemicals market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR due to rising application in the healthcare sector.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caution regarding hygiene and sanitation has risen, increasing the use of aroma chemicals in sanitary products.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global aroma chemicals market due to increasing demand in household products and rising favorability for processed foods.

Synthetic aroma chemicals showcase more demand due to easy accessibility and cost efficiency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will have a mixed impact on the growth of the aroma chemicals market. Post pandemic, the market will get back to its original growth trajectory,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Aroma Chemicals Market

• Canada Aroma Chemicals Market Sale

• Germany Aroma Chemicals Market Production

• UK Aroma Chemicals Market Industry

• France Aroma Chemicals Market

• Spain Aroma Chemicals Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Aroma Chemicals Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Aroma Chemicals Market Intelligence

• India Aroma Chemicals Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Aroma Chemicals Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Aroma Chemicals Market Scenario

• Brazil Aroma Chemicals Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Aroma Chemicals Market Sales Intelligence

Aroma Chemicals Market Trends

Greener Perfumes Augmenting Market Growth: Allergic reactions caused by synthetic compounds in perfumes are leading consumers to adopt greener fragrances. This has created lucrative opportunities for players operating in the aroma chemicals market. Moreover, production of synthetic musk compounds has a negative impact on the environment and wildlife. This has led manufacturers to focus on the production of sustainable fragrances, and is projected to foster the growth of the aroma chemicals industry.

Health Problems Caused by Aroma Chemicals Limiting Growth: According to a study in the United States, the population reported health problems such as migraines and respiratory difficulties when they were exposed to fragranced products. Such health problems caused by aroma chemicals are posing a challenge for the market. Furthermore, aroma chemicals are also required to meet appropriate food, health, safety, and quality standards before being uses. These factors are hampering the growth of the aroma chemicals market.

Aroma Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The global aroma chemicals market is extremely competitive. Owing to increased product demand, key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and investment strategies to improve their product portfolios. They are also adopting artificial intelligence to develop winning fragrances for consumers. New players are trying to establish themselves in the aroma chemicals market to compete with these established players.

Consumers are becoming more aware of product benefits, which has compelled producers to develop high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective products. Furthermore, demand for natural aroma chemicals is growing exponentially. This has led leading market players engaging in initiating strategic alliances and capacity expansions to cater to a more extended consumer base.

For instance, in September 2019, BASF acquired Isobionics, a leader in biotechnology catering to the aroma chemicals market with natural flavors and fragrances, by a cooperation agreement with Conagen, a leader in biotechnology research. With this step, BASF can enhance its natural fragrance ingredients portfolio and achieve a stronger market position.

