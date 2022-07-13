Unit Sales of Bonded Magnet Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the bonded magnet market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of bonded magnets.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7176

A list of prominent companies manufacturing bonded magnets, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Attributes Details Bonded Magnet Market Size (2021A) US$ 4.7 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 5.1 Bn Projected Market Value (2032F) US$ 10.9 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.8% CAGR East Asia Market Share (2021) ~40.3% East Asia Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.8% CAGR Collective Value Share (USA, China, Germany, and India) (2021): Top 4 Countries ~53% Market Share of Top 5 Companies (2021) ~26% Key Companies Profiled TDK CorporationHitachi Metals, Ltd.Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.,Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd.Magnequench International, LLCSDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.Ningbo Newland Magnet Industry Co., Ltd.Arnold Magnetic Technologies,Mate Co., Ltd.Evitron Sp. z o.o.MMC Magnetics CorpRHEINMAGNET Horst Baermann GmbH.Dura Magnetics, Inc.Adams Magnetic ProductsNational Imports, LLCSuper Magnet Co., Ltd.Galaxy MagnetsDaido Electronics Co., Ltd.Shanghai San Huan Magnetics Co., Ltd.MP MaterialOther Key Players

Worldwide sales of bonded magnets account for around 14% share of the total market valuation of the global magnet market, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

2017-2021 Global Bonded Magnet Market Outlook in Comparison to 2022-2032 Growth Forecast

Historically, the bonded magnet industry witnessed growth at 4.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. The market for bonded magnets generated an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1.3 Bn over this time period. It is expected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn and US$ 4.1 Bn in the mid-term (2022-27) and long-term (2022-2032), respectively. The European bonded magnet market holds the second position in the global bonded magnet business, and is anticipated to gain 109 BPS at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The South Asia & Oceania bonded magnet market has observed notable growth in the last half-decade. It has increased its market share significantly and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the assessment period. Increase in investments across different end-use industries due to rising customer demand for e-vehicles, mobiles, etc., has been noted in the recent past, which is poised to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers for bonded magnet production.

As a large chunk of end-use industries are located in Asian countries, the South Asia & Oceania market for bonded magnets is likely to gain around 15 BPS and offer an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 914 Mn during 2022 – 2032. Based on product type, the rare earth magnets segment is one of the significant market shareholders. It holds nearly 1/3 market share and is likely to surge at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7176

Bonded Magnet Industry Research by Segments

Bonded Magnet Market by Product Type: Rare Earth Magnets NdFeB SmCo Bonded Ferrite Magnets Others

Bonded Magnet Market by Process Type: Injection Molded Bonded Magnets Compression Bonded Magnets Calendaring Bonded Magnets Extrusion Bonded Magnets

Bonded Magnet Market by Application: Sensors Motors Hard Disk Drives Level Gauges Instrument Panels Copier Rotors Fuel Filters Magnetic Couplings

Bonded Magnet Market by End Use: Automotive HVAC Equipment Medical Devices Cameras Consumer Electronic Appliances Computers and Magnetic Storage Devices Electrical Equipment Measurement Instruments Printer and Copiers

Bonded Magnet Market by Region: North America Bonded Magnet Market Latin America Bonded Magnet Market Europe Bonded Magnet Market East Asia Bonded Magnet Market South Asia & Oceania Bonded Magnet Market MEA Bonded Magnet Market



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7176

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Bonded Magnet Market

The global bonded magnet market is moderately consolidated in nature. There exist big players in the market with huge financial muscle and distribution networks spread across the globe. Key global players account for 15% to 20% of the market share, whereas, other small- and medium-sized players account for 80% to 85%.

Key companies have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, etc., to upscale their growth. New product development is a key strategy that bonded magnet suppliers are resorting to expand their market presence among consumers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of bonded magnet positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 2nd March 2021, Arnold Magnetic Technologies acquired Ramco Electric Motors Company. This acquisition will further advance the company’s strategic priorities to deliver engineered solutions and new materials that empower customers to develop next-generation technologies. In 2020, Ningbo Newland Magnet Industry Co. Ltd. launched a type of bonded magnet that can be used with 5G technology, which ensures that ferrite and samarium-cobalt magnets should be able to provide the performance required in 5G applications.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298409/fixed-automotive-brake-caliper-holds-more-than-55-share-in-automotive-brake-caliper-sales-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com