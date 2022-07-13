Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global direct carrier billing market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering global direct carrier billing services.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the global direct carrier billing market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7260

A list of prominent companies operating in the global direct carrier billing market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 32.2 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 35.8 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 96.7 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 10.4% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 10.2% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 6.7 Billion Dollar Opportunity in Japan (2022-2032) US$ 3.1 Billion Key Direct Carrier Billing Service Providers Bango PLC

Boku, Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Infomedia Services Limited

NTH Mobile,

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

Overall, the Direct Carrier Billing landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 60.9 Billion until 2032. Sales of Direct Carrier Billing will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 11.5% from 2015-2021. Moreover, Pure DCB and Android will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of Direct Carrier Billing services, likely to register a CAGR worth 10.1% and 9.7% respectively, from 2022 to 2032. North America to represent the highest share for the Direct Carrier Billing market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7260

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Direct Carrier Billing is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In 2020, Bango announced the expansion of partnership with NHN Corp, and the partnership is focused on empowering customers to innovate and gain maximum value from their data.

In 2020, iTaxi launched a new ticketing model supported by direct carrier billing, which enables its customers to charge taxi rides to their postpaid plans with Play. Centili did the technical integration work for this model.

Key Segments Covered in the Direct Carrier Billing Industry Report

Direct Carrier Billing by Type Limited DCB Pure DCB MSISDN Forwarding Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Platform Direct Carrier Billing for Windows Direct Carrier Billing for Android Direct Carrier Billing for IOS

Direct Carrier Billing by End-User Direct Carrier Billing for Application and Games Direct Carrier Billing for Online Media Direct Carrier Billing for Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Region North America Direct Carrier Billing Market Latin America Direct Carrier Billing Market Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market Middle East & Africa Direct Carrier Billing Market



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7260

Key Question answered in the survey of Direct Carrier Billing market report:

Sales and Demand of Direct Carrier Billing

Growth of Direct Carrier Billing Market

Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing

Market Insights of Direct Carrier Billing

Key Drivers Impacting the Direct Carrier Billing market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Direct Carrier Billing market

Restraints Direct Carrier Billing Market Growth

Market Survey of Direct Carrier Billing

More Valuable Insights on Direct Carrier Billing Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing, Sales and Demand of Direct Carrier Billing, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com