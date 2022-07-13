The Global 200 HP Graders Market Is Estimated To Bring In US$ 4,841.7 Million Revenue By The End Of 2026

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of 200 HP Graders to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of 200 HP Graders Market across various industries and regions.

This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

A grader is the construction machine that includes a long blade and is used to create a flat surface. 200 HP Graders are largely used to set soil foundation pads before starting the construction of large buildings. Several infrastructure projects including construction of roads, rail, shopping centers and residential and commercial complex are underway across various countries, thereby resulting in the growing demand for graders and other construction vehicles. In the recent years, manufacturers of graders have also started focusing on providing advanced grade control technologies. Precise control technology can help the operator to produce better results with minimum efforts. Integrating digital grade control system is also gaining popularity. Moreover, grader manufacturers are also focusing on operator comfort, ease of operation, increased productivity with better outcomes and minimizing cost. Manufacturers are also developing graders with increased power, large engine, anti-bounce system, and other technology solutions.



According to the latest report compiled by Fact.MR, the global graders market is expected to see sluggish growth, registering 2.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global graders market is also estimated to bring in US$ 4,841.7 million revenue by the end of 2026. While in terms of volume, 18,711 graders are estimated to be sold by the end of 2026. Below are some of the highlights on how the global graders market will perform in the near future.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global 200 HP Graders Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global graders market. APEJ is estimated to reach close to US$ 2,000 million revenue by the end of the forecast period. Countries such as India and China are home to some of the prominent players in the global graders market. Also, the rapid rise in urbanization is driving the growth of the market in the region.

North America and Europe are also likely to see growth in the near future. The rise in construction activities is expected to boost the production of construction vehicles in these regions. In the U.S., Canada, and Northern Europe, graders are also used in residential and municipal snow removal.

200 HP Graders with above 200 HP are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, graders with above 200 HP are estimated to bring in more than US$ 2,700 million revenue.

200 HP Graders with above 15,000 Ibs are expected to witness the highest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. Above 15,000 Ibs graders are estimated to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue by 2026 end.

The construction industry is expected to account for maximum revenue share in the global graders market. Towards the end of 2026, the construction industry is estimated to bring in more than US$ 2,500 million revenue.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for graders, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LiuGong Construction Machinery, LLC, Galion Iron Works, Sany Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, KH Plant, XCMG, VT LeeBoy, Inc., Probst GmbH, HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH, and Guidetti S.r.l.

Competition Tracking

The report provides profiles of the prominent companies that are likely to operate in global graders market throughout the forecast period, which include

Guidetti S.r.l.

HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH

Probst GmbH

VT LeeBoy Inc.

XCMG

KH Plant

Terex Corporation

Sany Group Co. Ltd.

Galion Iron Works

LiuGong Construction Machinery

LLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Komatsu Limited

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Co.

Caterpillar Inc.

Market Taxonomy

Base Power Upto 200 HPAbove 200 HP Blade Pull Upto 15,000 lbsAbove 15,000 lbs Application ConstructionMiningSnow RemovalLand Grading & LevelingOthers

