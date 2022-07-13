Increased Incidence Of Cancer And Tumor Is Stimulating The Demand For Super Magnetic Particles Market

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Super Magnetic Particles sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Super Magnetic Particles. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Super Magnetic Particles across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Super Magnetic Particles.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Super Magnetic Particles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Super Magnetic Particles.



What Factors are Propelling Super Magnetic Particle Demand? The factors driving the global super magnetic particles market include their increasing use in medical applications, bioassays, DNA & RNA extraction methods, and life science applications. Increased incidence of cancer and tumor are also stimulating the demand for super magnetic particles, especially leukemia. As per Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society, nearly 1 person in every 3 minutes gets diagnosed with leukemia. Super magnetic particles have been discovered to be beneficial in cell separations such as removing tumor cells from bone marrow and isolating lymphoid cells from blood film, as well as alienation, identification, and genetic testing of certain nucleic acid sequences and the isolation of DNA binding proteins.

Which Region is projected to Offer the Largest Opportunity for the Super Magnetic Particles Market? In 2021, North America held the largest share of approximately 46% with a predicted CAGR of 13.3% in the global super magnetic particles market. Since North America is known to house some of the world’s most prestigious genetic research institutes, super magnetic particles are in high demand. Strong demand for in vitro testing from the US and Canadian healthcare industries has aided the market’s growth. The adaptable and versatile nature of super magnetic particles and also the potential to provide instant results might lead to a shift in in-vitro testing, thus fuelling demand during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, rising investments in molecular and microbiological research are predicted to open up new future prospects for the super magnetic particles market.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing improved solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help the organizations implement cost-effective solutions, combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key super magnetic particles providers are as follows:

In February 2022 , The Magnetic Nano-Particles Developer’s Kit from Ferrotec Corporation is a series of solutions intended exclusively for the manufacture of microbeads used in in-vitro diagnostic applications. Ferrotec’s MNP solutions rely on its capacity to increase the microbead surface area, which allows for improvements in reactivity, precision, and specificity for IVD applications such as immunoassays, bio-separations, and molecular testing.

, The Magnetic Nano-Particles Developer’s Kit from is a series of solutions intended exclusively for the manufacture of microbeads used in in-vitro diagnostic applications. Ferrotec’s MNP solutions rely on its capacity to increase the microbead surface area, which allows for improvements in reactivity, precision, and specificity for IVD applications such as immunoassays, bio-separations, and molecular testing. In January 2022, New England Biolabs and Singular Genomics Systems collaborated to affirm its NEBNext Kits, an offering for DNA and RNA samples, along with the G4 operating system. By utilizing a wide variety of input volumes from a wide range of sample types, NEBNext kits are created and quality-controlled to boost yields and library richness.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies’ super magnetic particle services have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

In-vitro Diagnostics is the highest revenue-generating segment, with a current market share of around 50%.

Attributes Details Super Magnetic Particles Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 15.5% Super Magnetic Particles Market Size (2022) US$ 1.9 Bn Super Magnetic Particles Market Size (2032) US$ 6.7 Bn Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bangs Laboratories, Inc.

Spherotech, Inc.

GenScript

CardioGenics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

Eurofins Technologies

Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

New England Biolabs

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Dynal Inc.

Promega

Ferrofluidics

Immunicon Corp

Magnetically Delivered Therapeutics Inc

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Super Magnetic Particles Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Super Magnetic Particles to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Super Magnetic Particles to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Super Magnetic Particles Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Super Magnetic Particles Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Super Magnetic Particles Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Super Magnetic Particles Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Super Magnetic Particles: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Super Magnetic Particles

More Valuable Insights on Super Magnetic Particles

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Super Magnetic Particles, Sales and Demand of Super Magnetic Particles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

