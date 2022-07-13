Rise In Global Temperatures Along With Frequent Heatwaves Across Europe Is Fueling Demand For Air Conditioning Units

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Europe Air Conditioning System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Europe Air Conditioning System. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Europe Air Conditioning System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Europe Air Conditioning System.

Demand for chiller air conditioning systems is expected to remain high, and this segment is set to account for more than one-third of the market share over the decade.

Report Attributes Details
Europe Air Conditioning System Market Size (2021A) US$ 28.1 Billion
Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 29.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 56.3 Billion
Europe Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.5% CAGR
Germany Market Share (2021) ~21.2%
Germany Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.9% CAGR
Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~45%
Key Companies Profiled
  • Daikin Europe N.V.
  • Hebs Group Limited
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • AB Electrolux
  • Hocker Polytechnik GmbH
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Air Conditioner Europe BV
  • Kelvion Holding GmbH
  • Wilo SE
  • Trotec GmbH

Competitive Landscape

Key AC system manufacturers are resorting to technological advancements such as automated software along with the launch of eco-friendly air conditioning systems, which is attracting more consumers to buy air conditioning systems.

Also, market players are carrying out research & development to launch thermal-driven chiller air conditioning systems that come with low-energy costs and have electrically driven compressors.

For instance :

  • Daikin Europe N.V. increased the capacity of its water-cooled centrifugal chiller range by launching the new DWDC C series with low GWP refrigerants in May 2022.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH acquired Climatec in 2022. This acquisition is likely to strengthen the energy and building technology business of the company.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air conditioning systems positioned across countries in Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Europe Air Conditioning System Industry Research
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by System Type :
    • Portable Air Conditioning Systems
    • Window Air Conditioning Systems
    • Split Air Conditioning Systems
    • Cassette Air Conditioning Systems
    • Single Packaged Air Conditioning Systems
    • Chillers Air Conditioning Systems
    • Airside Air Conditioning Systems
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by Technology :
    • Automatic Air Conditioning Systems
    • Manual Air Conditioning Systems
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by Mounting Type :
    • Unitary Air Conditioning Systems
    • Rooftop Air Conditioning Systems
    • PTAC Air Conditioning Systems
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by End Use :
    • Residential Air Conditioning Systems
    • Commercial Air Conditioning Systems
    • Industrial Air Conditioning Systems
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales
      • Company/Brand Websites
      • e-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales
      • Electronic Stores
      • Franchised
      • Independent
      • Modern Trade Channels
      • Others
  • Europe Air Conditioning System Market by Country :
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe

