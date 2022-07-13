Growing Human Machine Interface Applications Is Likely To Create An Influx Of Opportunities For Data Acquisition System Market

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7443

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System.

Overall, the data acquisition system landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.2 Billion by 2032.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7443

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 1.7 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 1.8 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 3.0 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.3% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 5.1% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 215.8 Million Dollar Opportunity in Japan (2022-2032) US$ 52.0 Million Key Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Service Providers Advantech Co. Ltd.

Spectris PLC (HBM and Bruel & Kjaer and Omega)

National Instruments Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Keysight Technologies

General Electric Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Co.

Tektronix

AMETEK (VTI Instruments)

Bustec

Emerson Electric Co.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DAQ Systems Co, Limited

Imc Dataworks, LLC

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Beijing GEMOTECH Intelligent Technology

DATAQ Instruments

Sales of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 6.0% from 2015-2021.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7443

Competitive Landscape The global market for data acquisition systems is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive products to consumers. Additionally, key makers are focusing on developing the devices supported by the implementation of stringent government regulations, and are offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. In July 2021, Dewesoft signed a sales contract with an Austrian company ELIN Motoren GmbH . The company had fully integrated a mandatory vibration measurement of each produced machine, motor or generator – as part of the final inspection procedure. When searching for a suitable DAQ system, the requirements were to keep it portable, measure vibration and electrical power with just one system (raw data), and that the delivery of the data during the test should flow flawlessly to the KS Tornado testbed. Dewesoft provided the right solution – DewesoftX data acquisition software, and fulfilled its requirement.

signed a sales contract with an Austrian company . The company had fully integrated a mandatory vibration measurement of each produced machine, motor or generator – as part of the final inspection procedure. When searching for a suitable DAQ system, the requirements were to keep it portable, measure vibration and electrical power with just one system (raw data), and that the delivery of the data during the test should flow flawlessly to the KS Tornado testbed. Dewesoft provided the right solution – DewesoftX data acquisition software, and fulfilled its requirement. In July 2021, Spectris acquired Concurrent Real-Time , a provider of high-performance real-time computer systems, solutions, and software for commercial and government markets. Concurrent Real-Time’s RedHawk Linux solutions deliver hard real-time performance in support of the world’s most sophisticated hardware-in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulation, high-speed data acquisition, process control, and low-latency transaction processing applications. This will expand Spectris’s abilities to provide sales and support from offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

acquired , a provider of high-performance real-time computer systems, solutions, and software for commercial and government markets. Concurrent Real-Time’s RedHawk Linux solutions deliver hard real-time performance in support of the world’s most sophisticated hardware-in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulation, high-speed data acquisition, process control, and low-latency transaction processing applications. This will expand Spectris’s abilities to provide sales and support from offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In February 2021, Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, announced the release of ADQ32, a fourth-generation modular data acquisition board optimized for high-throughput applications.

Key Segments Covered in the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Industry Report Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Offering : Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Hardware External Chassis and Modules Plug In I/O Analog Boards Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Software Bundled Third Party

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Speed : High-Speed (>100 KS/S) Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Low-Speed (>100 KS/S) Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Application : Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems for R&D Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems for Field Applications Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems for Manufacturing

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Vertical : Automotive & Transportation Aerospace & Defense Power & Energy Wireless Communication & Infrastructure Environmental Monitoring Healthcare Food & Beverage Other Verticals

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Key Question answered in the survey of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System report:

Sales and Demand of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

Growth of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market

Market Analysis of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

Market Insights of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

Key Drivers Impacting the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Data Acquisition (DAQ) System market

Restraints Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Growth

Market Survey of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

More Valuable Insights on Data Acquisition (DAQ) System

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System , Sales and Demand of Data Acquisition (DAQ) System , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/