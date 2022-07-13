Integration of Building Controls and HVAC Systems to Set New Trends in the U.S. Air Conditioning System Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Report Attributes Details U.S. Air Conditioning System Market Size (2021A) US$ 19.3 Billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 20.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 35.2 Billion U.S. Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.6% CAGR South-West U.S. Market Share (2021) ~27.8% South-West U.S. Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.2% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~49% Key Companies Profiled Daikin U.S. Corporation

United Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand

Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Carrier Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Rising use of air conditioning systems for industrial, commercial, and residential applications, alike, along with the integration of building controls and HVAC systems, will drive market growth over the forecast years (2022-2032).

Competitive Landscape Prominent air conditioning system manufacturers are incorporating software automation and are focusing on introducing eco-friendly systems to increase their market share. Moreover, the market is witnessing the development of thermal-driven air conditioning systems coupled with the development of chillers that uses gas and solar panels for their operation, along with being energy-efficient. For instance : Carrier Corporation agreed to acquire VRF and light commercial HVAC business of Toshiba in 2022 . This acquisition is likely to strengthen the position of the company in the HVAC segment, along with providing differentiated technology and adding a renowned brand to its product portfolio.

agreed to acquire VRF and light commercial HVAC business of in . This acquisition is likely to strengthen the position of the company in the HVAC segment, along with providing differentiated technology and adding a renowned brand to its product portfolio. Honeywell International Inc., in 2020, announced the development of a new air conditioning system for electric aircraft and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). It is equipped with an oil-free Micro Vapor Cycle System (Micro VCS), to save on weight and reduce maintenance costs. Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air conditioning systems positioned across the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of U.S. Air Conditioning System Industry Survey By System Type : Portable Air Conditioning Systems Window Air Conditioning Systems Split Air Conditioning Systems Cassette Air Conditioning Systems Single Packaged Air Conditioning Systems Chiller Air Conditioning Systems Airside Air Conditioning Systems

By Technology : Automatic Air Conditioning Systems Manual Air Conditioning Systems

By Mounting Type : Unitary Air Conditioning Systems Rooftop Air Conditioning Systems PTAC Air Conditioning Systems

By End Use : Residential Air Conditioning Systems Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Industrial Air Conditioning Systems

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales of Air Conditioning Systems Indirect Sales of Air Conditioning Systems

By Region : West U.S. South-West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South-East U.S.



