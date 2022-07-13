Global Sales Of Chickpeas Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 5.7% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Chickpeas Market Report By Product Type (Desi, Kabuli), By Form (Dried, Dried, Frozen, Frozen, Flour), By Application (Direct Consumption, Salads, Snacks, Hummus and Tahini, Sweets and Desserts) – Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

States the chickpeas market surpassed US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2021. In addition, canned chickpeas are gaining traction in North America. Thus, Fact.MR estimates that the revenues of chickpeas market will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 17.8 Bn in 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The Chickpeas Market Survey Report:

  • The Wimmera Grain Co. Pty Ltd
  • Bean Growers Australia Limited
  • AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
  • Indraprasth Foods Ltd
  • OLEGA S.A.
  • Sanwa Pty. Ltd.
  • Alberta Pulse Growers Commission
  • Mast Qalander Traders

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Desi Chickpeas
    • Kabuli Chickpeas

  • Form

    • Dried Chickpeas
    • Fresh/Green Chickpeas
    • Frozen Chickpeas
    • Preserved/Canned Chickpeas
    • Chickpea Flour

  • Application

    • Chickpeas for Direct Consumption
    • Chickpeas for Salads
    • Chickpea Snacks
    • Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini
    • Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts
    • Chickpeas for Other Applications

