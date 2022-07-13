Demand For Fish Sauce Is Projected To Expand 1.7x To Reach Us$ 29.1 Bn By 2021-2031| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Fish Sauce Market Size, Share, Trends Report By Flavour (Plain Fish Sauce, Spiced Fish Sauce), By Technology (Traditional, Industrial Fish Sauce Preparation Method), By Price (Basic Fish Sauce, Premium Fish Sauce), By Distribution Channel – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The global demand for fish sauce is projected to expand 1.7x to reach US$ 29.1 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Preference for traditionally sourced fish sauces is likely to surge, yielding a US$ 180 Mn incremental opportunity. As of 2021, the market is likely to close in at US$ 16.74 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Fish Sauce market survey report:

TANG SANG HA CO. Ltd

Masan Consumer Corporation

Thai Preeda Group

Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Company Limited

Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd

Hung Thanh Co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered

Flavour Plain Fish Sauce Spiced Fish Sauce

Technology Traditional Fish Sauce Preparation Method Industrial Fish Sauce Preparation Method

Distribution Channel Fish Sauce Sales via Modern Trade Fish Sauce Sales via Convenience Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Drug Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Traditional Groceries Fish Sauce Sales via Online Retailers Fish Sauce Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Price Basic Fish Sauce Premium Fish Sauce



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Fish Sauce Market report provide to the readers?

Fish Sauce fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fish Sauce player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fish Sauce in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Fish Sauce.

The report covers following Fish Sauce Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Fish Sauce market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Fish Sauce

Latest industry Analysis on Fish Sauce Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Fish Sauce Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Fish Sauce demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Fish Sauce major players

Fish Sauce Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Fish Sauce demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Fish Sauce Market report include:

How the market for Fish Sauce has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Fish Sauce on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Fish Sauce?

Why the consumption of Fish Sauce highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

