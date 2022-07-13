Global Sales Of Organic Color Cosmetic Products Industry Is Expected To Exhibit A CAGR Of Over 7%

As per Fact.MR’s recently published data, the organic color cosmetic products industry will likely be valued atBn in 2021. Between 2021 and 2031, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over, expected to be valued at. Tier-1 players are expected to account for aroundof the global market share- such as L’Oréal S.A, Louis Vuitton S.E, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd. and Procter & Gamble.

Prominent Key players of the Organic Color Cosmetic Products market survey report:

Burt’s Bees

Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kiehl’s

L’Oréal S.A

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Louis Vuitton S.E.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Unilever Group

Key Segments Covered

Product Lip Care Products Nail Products Facial Make-up Products Hair Color Products Eye Make-up Products Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Others

Price Economic Premium



